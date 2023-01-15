Caitríona Redmond: My slow-cooked pork ribs recipe warms from the inside out

The XL range is back in Lidl this week. This is your chance to buy up to 25% larger sizes of products for the same price as you usually pay. My top pick would be the 1.2kg bag of fusilli for €1.15. That’s enough pasta for three family meals.
Dunnes Stores have a ‘double saver’ shopping trolley for €40.95 which looks like it’ll feed a family for up to five days. To get this suggested trolley you’ll need to have your €10 off €50 voucher which generally you’d get the previous week, rewarding loyal shoppers. However, if you shop online, the voucher is automatically applied.
SuperValu now offers same-day delivery in certain areas providing you order before midday. It’s subject to availability, but this is a good option for time-poor families and might save you valuable time.
Cooking with the lid on could take half the energy and time it takes to cook.
Pasta can be cooked with the lid on and cooked faster this way. Because of the high starch content in pasta, it tends to boil over which is why we traditionally cook pasta with the lid on. I use as wide-bottomed a saucepan as possible and then it’s less likely to boil over but never walk away from a pot on the hob.
If you have water to boil or simmer, boil a kettle rather than bringing water to a boil in the saucepan.
Food doesn’t need to be boiling or simmering to cook in hot water so turn off the hob for the last 5 minutes to allow your food to continue to cook while saving you money in the kitchen.
Pork ribs in broth
To save on time and effort on busy days I use frozen vegetables, yes including onions and peppers, in this hearty meal.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 5 hours 0 mins
Total Time 5 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 racks of pork ribs
750ml water 100g onions, chopped
100g peppers, chopped
50ml oyster sauce
50ml soy sauce
1 tbsp garlic, chopped
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp white pepper
300g dried noodles
100g frozen peas
Method
Hold the peas and noodles until just before serving. Place all other ingredients into a slow cooker, ensuring the ribs are well coated in the liquid. Cook on high for 4-5 hours or until the ribs nearly fall off the bone.
Once the ribs are cooked, turn off the slow cooker, lift the racks out of the slow cooker and cover them to keep them warm. Stir in the dried noodles. Replace the lid for 10-15 minutes, and the noodles cook in the broth. Finally, pour in the frozen peas, stir, and cover the slow cooker for 3-5 minutes to allow the peas to defrost, then serve the noodles in broth with the ribs on top.
Garnish your meal with chopped scallions or chives, sliced chilli and a splash of soy sauce if you feel it needs more seasoning.
Lazy Focaccia
Note: You can use plain flour for this recipe, the final results are slightly cakier but it tastes lovely.
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
700g strong white flour
15g dried yeast
15g salt
200ml water
50ml olive oil
10g salt rosemary/thyme (optional)
Method
In a large bowl, combine the flour, yeast, salt and water with a fork until you have a thick batter. Cover the bowl and allow the batter to rest for 3-4 hours in a warm spot. At this point, the batter will have increased in size, and you should have noticeable air bubbles.
Take a heavy baking dish (I use a 28cm x 22cm cast iron pan) and grease it or line it with baking parchment. Pour the batter into the baking dish. Dampen your fingers and use these to push impressions into the top of the batter. Cover the baking dish for a further 30 minutes. Preheat a (fan) oven to 190 degrees.
After 30 minutes, remove the cover from the batter, drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt; you can add rosemary or any woody herb at this stage, but I find the flavours can be too intense for the kids’ tastes, so generally leave it out.
Bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes; you will know the bread is done when it turns golden on top. Allow to cool before slicing and enjoying.