Sunday TV Tips: Happy and traumatic memories as Christy Dignam goes back to his £14k house

Keys To My Life

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The Aslan frontman goes back to the Finglas council house where he grew up and to the terraced house he bought for just £14k as a struggling young newlywed — and sold on for £25k as a fast-rising rock star. Christy Dignam also talks about the link between the childhood sexual abuse he suffered and his heroin addiction in adulthood.

Reeling In The Years: 2013

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The year the horse meat scandal spread across Europe, Northern Ireland hosted the G8 summit of world leaders, Ireland’s women’s rugby team won the Grand Slam and Hozier released Take Me To Church.

Line of Duty — finale

BBC One, 9pm

With time running out, AC-12 tries to unmask ‘H’. However, powerful forces appear to be out to stop the truth emerging.

Vicky McClure as DS Kate Fleming, Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

A new six-episode series recorded at the Cork Folk Festival in October 2020 just before the second lockdown. You'll see some of Munster’s finest performers along with friends from further afield. It's a series of concerts and performances filmed behind closed doors at some of Cork's most iconic venues — the Kino, Cork City Gaol, St’ Luke’s and Cork Opera House.

Cork Folk Festival on TG4 Presenter Doireann Ní Ghlacáin

Featuring The Lee Valley String Band, and Karan Casey with Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham; mother and daughter duo Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Nia Beirne with Manus Lunny from Donegal; young Dubliners; The Bonny Men; the incomparable Strung collective, and celebrating his new album, Cork maestro himself John Spillane with Pauline Scanlon

Sport

Premier League: Newcastle United v Arsenal, 2pm; Manchester United v Liverpool, 4.30pm; Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United, 7.15pm, all Sky Sports