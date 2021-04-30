Missed out on Lidl's egg chair? Here are five Irish companies selling hanging garden chairs

For anyone who missed out on purchasing one of Lidl’s famous hanging egg chairs yesterday, there are still plenty of places where you can purchase a funky garden chair in time for summer.

The Florabest chair went on sale in the notorious middle aisles of Lidl yesterday for €219.99 and in some stores, stock was snapped up as soon as the traffic-lit doors opened at 8am.

People went wild for the garden items, which were one of the supermarket’s most popular products last year.

If you didn’t manage to start queuing at 5:30am, like some other devoted customers, there is no need to panic.

Here are just a few of the Irish companies that you can buy similar products from.

Hammockology

The Globo Chair from Hammockology.

This Cork-based company was founded in 2002 and specialises in sturdy hammock design.

You can get their comfy looking swinging hammock chairs from €65, with a softwood framed one, similar to Lidl’s chair, available for €650.

Hammockolgy says the chairs have been especially popular at the moment, but stock is available online and their chairs are suitable for the garden or the sitting room.

See more at hammocks.ie

Outdoor Furniture.ie

The Pod Garden Wicker Hanging Garden Chair from outdoorfurniture.ie. Picture: outdoorfurniture.ie

The pod garden chair from Outdoor Furniture, a Wicklow based company, is not only still in stock online, it’s even on sale for €299.95.

The chair is made using all-weather PU rattan materials and UV light resistant wicker so it can be left out all year round, or used in the conservatory when the sun stops shining.

Price includes frame, hanging seat basket, and cushion.

Buy online at outdoorfurniture.ie

The Outdoor Scene

The Panama Egg Chair in Black Rope from The Outdoor Scene. Picture: The Outdoor Scene.

The Panama Egg Chair from The Outdoor Scene, which is based in Dublin, is expected to be back in stock next month and the company is currently taking pre-orders online.

The hanging chair comes in three different colours and is completely weatherproof, with a sturdy steel frame, aluminium seat, and a durable polyester lounge cushion.

Pre-order online at outdoor.ie from €429.

The Outdoor Collection

The Hanging Swing Seat in Coral from The Outdoor Collection. Picture: The Outdoor Collection.

The Outdoor Collection might not have a framed chair like Lidl’s, but their hammocks and hanging chairs look not only stylish but also super comfortable.

All products are handwoven and made with 100% organic cotton.

This chair (€295) comes in five different colours and can be hung on a deck, porch, or in a tree for the ultimate escape to nature.

See more at theoutdoorcollection.ie

Maranon

Newline Hanging Chair from Maranon World of Hammocks. Picture: Maranon World of Hammocks.

Maranon World of Hammocks is another great Irish hammock specialist based in Dundalk.

Their hanging chairs follow an original South American design, which is unlike Western hammock models that use spreaders on both sides of the hammock.

This colourful chair is available for only €99, with other high quality hanging chairs going for up to €220.

See more at maranonhammocks.ie