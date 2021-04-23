An explosion of memories with Cork TY students' new gift box

Certain corners of our readership's 'millennial' set might remember their TY mini-company project — coming up with an idea, figuring out how to make it happen, and get it out there.

It's come a long way since your writer's time - custom keyrings with printed inserts were still all the rage in 2004 - and a pair of Blarney students have used their initiative to take home the Cork City Student Enterprise of the Year 2021.