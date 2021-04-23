An explosion of memories with Cork TY students' new gift box

Certain corners of our readership's 'millennial' set might remember their TY mini-company project — coming up with an idea, figuring out how to make it happen, and get it out there.
It's come a long way since your writer's time - custom keyrings with printed inserts were still all the rage in 2004 - and a pair of Blarney students have used their initiative to take home the Cork City Student Enterprise of the Year 2021.
Bosca Cóisir, an 'explosion box' for gifts, with space for photos and other little touches, was named the overall winner of this year's contest, qualifying for the National Student Enterprise Awards Final on May 14.
Vanessa Byrne and Niamh O’Leary, the box's innovators, were awarded a cup and a winner's prize of €300, while their school was also presented with a cup and €1500.
In short, Bosca Cóisir is a tower made up of paper boxes that you can decorate with personal photos and messages, that reveal themselves as you open the box — perfect for any occasion.
The box can feature up to 14 personal photos, along with personal messages and a compartment on top for your own gift — it's 100% recyclable, and all the materials involved are sourced locally.
- Bosca Cóisir is available to buy through Instagram and Facebook, at @boscacoisir, or through their email: boscacoisir2020@gmail.com.