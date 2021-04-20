Tuesday TV Tips: Drug company pushing opioids, bribing doctors — and making millions

Second Chance Dresses

RTÉ2, 7pm

Olivia Buckland helps brides find their dream wedding dress and give pre-owned frocks, each with their own story, a second chance to shine. This evening, Cordelia wants to connect with her dress on a spiritual level, and Olivia hopes that one of the four dresses she has picked out will match her personality

The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

A guide to strengthening the immune system during cold and flu season, examining some of the so-called 'miracle' products, superfoods and supplements that claim to help

Viva Ceol Tíre

TG4, 9.30pm

Country music videos filmed on location in Ireland. This week its Cliona Hagan, Mick Flavin, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizell, Mike Denver, and Derek Ryan.

Prime Time Rewind: Justice Delayed

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Another chance to watch the story of the fight for justice on behalf of two Irish soldiers murdered in Lebanon 40 years ago, with an update reflecting on the recent guilty verdict.

Alias Grace

TG4, 10.30pm

In 1859 Simon tries desperately to decipher Grace’s guilt or innocence as she discusses the day of the murders with lapses in her memory.

Opioids, Inc

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

The story of a drug company that pushed opioids by bribing doctors and committing insurance fraud — an investigation of how Insys Therapeutics profited from a fentanyl-based painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin.

A year in the making, Opioids, Inc. tells the inside story of how Insys profited from Subsys, a fast-acting fentanyl-based spray that’s been linked to hundreds of deaths. Tactics included targeting high-prescribing doctors and nurse practitioners known within the company as 'whales', misleading insurers, and holding contests for the sales team: the higher the prescription doses they got doctors to write, the larger the cash prize — despite the dangers to patients.

Federal prosecutors used anti-racketeering laws designed to fight organised crime and Insys became the first pharmaceutical company to have its top executives sentenced to prison time in connection with the opioid crisis.

Sport

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion (ko 8pm, Sky Sports)