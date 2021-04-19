Monday TV Tips: Cork artists in the spotlight and a hint about a future Colm Tóibín novel

Nationwide

RTÉ One, 7pm

Featuring Cork College of Art and Design artists in the Lavit Gallery and across the city.

Lavit Gallery Student of the Year, Deirdre Frost, will speak about her work, and solo exhibition, Biophilia, in the Lavit earlier this year.

Artwork by Deirdre Frost —solo exhibition, Biophilia, in the Lavit earlier this year. Picture from @lavitgallery

Iarnród Enda

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Enda Kenny travels the West Clare Railway from Ennis to Killkee and takes a trip on a renovated steam train. Immortalised by the Percy French song Are you Right There Michael, Are You Right?, the West Clare Railway has become one of the world’s most celebrated railway lines — and now you won't be able to get that song out of your head either!

Along the way, Enda Kenny meets Tara Breen (The Chieftains), Martin Breen, Myra Shannon, Marty Morrissey, Tony Killeen, Roísín Garvey and steam train revivalist Jackie Whelan.

Penance

Virgin One, 9pm and Player

Three-part series about grieving mother Rosalie and her teenage daughter Maddie and how their lives are changed forever when they meet Jed, a beautiful, charismatic young man who may have more going on than he initially lets on.

Based on a book written by Kate O'Riordan of Smother fame. This one stars Julie Graham, Neil Morrissey, Nico Mirallegro and Tallulah Grieve.

Colm Tóibín — On Memory’s Shore

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Colm Tóibín’s life is explored and celebrated. We see Colm in his native county Wexford where the beach at Ballyconigar has, since childhood, held an irresistible draw. Walking that beach and distinctive shoreline conjures up memories of summer holidays as a boy, scenes that have made their way into several of his books most memorably The Blackwater Lightship.

This documentary profile of Tóibín, filmed in the late summer and early autumn of 2020 on a trip back to Ireland after a long period in the United States where he increasingly spends a lot of his time, concludes with Colm offering a hint of a future novel inspired by an image that came to him several years ago during the equal marriage referendum.

Sport

Premier League: Leeds United vs Liverpool (ko 8pm, Sky Sports)