WATCH: ‘Give Us the Vax’, the Irish Vaccination Song you didn’t know you needed

Foil, Arms and Hogs somehow encapsulated the pain that is the 2020s in the form of a good old Irish trad song
WATCH: ‘Give Us the Vax’, the Irish Vaccination Song you didn’t know you needed

‘Give Us the Vax (The Vaccination Song)’ by comedy trio, Foils Arms and Hog.

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 12:03
Anna O’Donoghue

With our English neighbours enjoying a greater ease of restrictions this week, it’s hard not to feel a little pang of jealousy.

But we’ve got just the thing to make you look forward to “the lads and the craic” and put the video of people in London with pints in hand and spontaneous cheering out of your mind.

A catchy little traditional ditty, ‘Give Us the Vax (The Vaccination Song)’ by comedy trio, Foils Arms and Hog.

Trust us, you’ll have it in your head for days.

The group is made up of Sean Finnegan, Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan and has racked up over 500K on their YouTube channel along with a cohort of dedicated fans.

“Foil Arms and Hog to represent Ireland in Eurovision,” one fan commented.

Another follower congratulated them on encapsulating the pain that is the 2020s in the form of a good old Irish trad song.

More in this section

Line of Duty S6 Fan favourite character to make Line Of Duty return
No joy for Irish hopefuls at virtual Baftas ceremony No joy for Irish hopefuls at virtual Baftas ceremony
Podcast Corner: Joanne and Vogue provide LOL moments, Leonardo ties in with TV show  Podcast Corner: Joanne and Vogue provide LOL moments, Leonardo ties in with TV show 
WATCH: ‘Give Us the Vax’, the Irish Vaccination Song you didn’t know you needed

Watch: Cork singer-songwriter Emmo impresses judges on new BBC gameshow

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices