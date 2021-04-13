WATCH: ‘Give Us the Vax’, the Irish Vaccination Song you didn’t know you needed

With our English neighbours enjoying a greater ease of restrictions this week, it’s hard not to feel a little pang of jealousy.
But we’ve got just the thing to make you look forward to “the lads and the craic” and put the video of people in London with pints in hand and spontaneous cheering out of your mind.
A catchy little traditional ditty, ‘Give Us the Vax (The Vaccination Song)’ by comedy trio, Foils Arms and Hog.
Trust us, you’ll have it in your head for days.
The group is made up of Sean Finnegan, Conor McKenna and Sean Flanagan and has racked up over 500K on their YouTube channel along with a cohort of dedicated fans.
“Foil Arms and Hog to represent Ireland in Eurovision,” one fan commented.
Another follower congratulated them on encapsulating the pain that is the 2020s in the form of a good old Irish trad song.