Dancing in the streets: The UK was like a carnival last night and we should be happy for them

Pints in hand, spontaneous cheering: you could nearly smell the vinegar from the chips and the spilled beer in the air.

Last night we watched as people took to the streets in London to celebrate the first day of restrictions being lifted and we were thrilled for them.

Hard to believe this is central London on a Monday night as opposed to some decadent festival.



Spontaneous cheering. People quite literally dancing in the streets- the liberation is palpable. pic.twitter.com/gxHeuKcood — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) April 12, 2021

Perhaps our lack of jealousy was fuelled by the fact that we got out of our 5k yesterday for the first time since Christmas, and had a brief taste of freedom ourselves. Perhaps we were happy for them because it means that we might be next.

At the beginning of all of this, way back in March, a friend's mother turned to her and said "this is your war." Back then, it felt like it really could be. They were erecting temporary morgues and the army was on the streets - it seemed like we were in The Hunger Games.

In many ways, it has been a war. During the last year we have been at war with ourselves as we battled our demons through a pandemic. We have been at war with our loved ones, we have been at war with strangers on social media, we have been at war with our own belief systems as fight or flight determined our response to The Virus.

We have certainly had a more comfortable war than the generations before us - I can't imagine them having time to stream Housewives or order Michelin-star meal kits to their door. I can't imagine them devoting a year to self-improvement and learning the art of meditation. But it has been a war.

As we watched the people in the UK take to the streets and celebrate with the glee of a hen party on the loose with a bag of plastic willies, we saw a night like that in our own future. A night of carousing and boldness and laughing until our throats hurt and arguing over silly things like who sang what song in 1987. A night where a glimpse in the bathroom mirror of a pub reveals eyes that are alight with divilment, cheeks flushed with craic.

As the crowds whooped and sang and danced and celebrated, the festival atmosphere was a promise to us. A promise that soon we'll be eating and drinking and chatting and singing sea shanties on the streets. A hope that there will be hugs and hand holding and high fiving without fear of superspreading.

A perfect day. Cycled to @UCC, saw colleagues & friends in real life. Then to #Kinsale for @DinosChips on the beach, followed by ice cream, dancing, & sunset swim.

This was a regular weekday for me pre-Covid, now it feels so special! What a gift gratitude & #CorkCounty is! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rFuTzYrIGs — Michelle Healy (@MichelleHealy_1) April 12, 2021

Yesterday the sun shone bright as our kids returned to school and we were finally allowed to explore our counties. Here in Cork, beaches like Garretstown and Fountainstown were as busy as a summer Saturday and the delight in the air was palpable. Old people walked by Garrylucas arm in arm eating '99s and young couples visibly gulped in the sea air - it did the soul good to see it.