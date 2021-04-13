Tuesday TV Tips: Teachers being trained to use guns and deal with armed attacks

Glór Tíre - live final

TG4, 9.30pm

The Live Final of Glór Tíre 2021 - judged by John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide.

Naked Attraction

Channel Four, 10pm

They must be doing something right as this show is back for its eighth run — with plenty more people willing to strip down while looking for love.

In this first episode, we meet 32-year-old Iain from Manchester. As 'Jet Fashion' this wrestler makes some showstopping moves in the ring, but always seems to get tapped out when it comes to women. He hopes that Anna Richardson can help find him the perfect partner to pin him down for good. Leon from south London is a 31-year-old bi-curious graphic designer who has recently lost weight. He's looking for the perfect partner — whether female or, for his first time, male — to share his new slimline body with.

Teachers Training to Kill

RTÉ2, 10.10pm

Documentary exploring how best to protect pupils in America. The camera follows teachers attending a summer school where they are trained to use guns and deal with armed attacks.

Sport

UEFA Champions League Live, quarter final, second leg tie:

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich, ko 8pm, RTÉ2; Chelsea v Porto, ko 8pm, Sky Sports

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 play-off: Northern Ireland v Ukraine, ko 8pm, BBC Two.