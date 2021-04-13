Tuesday TV Tips: Teachers being trained to use guns and deal with armed attacks

— plus six nude contestants gradually reveal their bodies in a bid to win a date on Naked Attraction
Tuesday TV Tips: Teachers being trained to use guns and deal with armed attacks

Teachers Training to Kill

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 13:30
Caroline Delaney

Glór Tíre - live final

TG4, 9.30pm

The Live Final of Glór Tíre 2021 - judged by John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide.

Glór Tíre: Mike Denver

Glór Tíre: Mike Denver

Naked Attraction

Channel Four, 10pm

They must be doing something right as this show is back for its eighth run — with plenty more people willing to strip down while looking for love.

In this first episode, we meet 32-year-old Iain from Manchester. As 'Jet Fashion' this wrestler makes some showstopping moves in the ring, but always seems to get tapped out when it comes to women. He hopes that Anna Richardson can help find him the perfect partner to pin him down for good. Leon from south London is a 31-year-old bi-curious graphic designer who has recently lost weight. He's looking for the perfect partner — whether female or, for his first time, male — to share his new slimline body with.

Teachers Training to Kill

RTÉ2, 10.10pm

Documentary exploring how best to protect pupils in America. The camera follows teachers attending a summer school where they are trained to use guns and deal with armed attacks.

Teachers Training to Kill

Teachers Training to Kill

Sport

UEFA Champions League Live, quarter final, second leg tie:

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich, ko 8pm, RTÉ2; Chelsea v Porto, ko 8pm, Sky Sports

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 play-off: Northern Ireland v Ukraine, ko 8pm, BBC Two.

Read More

Fan favourite character to make Line Of Duty return

More in this section

Watch: Cork singer-songwriter Emmo impresses judges on new BBC gameshow Watch: Cork singer-songwriter Emmo impresses judges on new BBC gameshow
Line of Duty S6 Fan favourite character to make Line Of Duty return
No joy for Irish hopefuls at virtual Baftas ceremony No joy for Irish hopefuls at virtual Baftas ceremony
teachersglór tíregunsjohn creedonmike denvernaked attractionteachers training to kill
Tuesday TV Tips: Teachers being trained to use guns and deal with armed attacks

Watch: ‘Give Us the Vax’, the Irish Vaccination Song you didn’t know you needed

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices