Monday TV Tips: Psychological mini-series might be just the thing for Line of Duty fans

Westport to Achill — Enda returns to his own county, discovering the ancient prophecy of Brian Rua U’Chearbhain who foretold two major losses of groups of immigrants who had left Achill island for Scotland. He also learns how Arthur Balfour was wooed by the local people to extend the railway line out as far as Achill, thus transforming the towns along the route while encouraging the romantic Victorian notion of tourism. There’s music from world-renowned flute player Matt Molloy and his son Peter; a chat with local GAA legend Christy Loftus; and Julie Langan, Peter Carney, Anna Connor and Pat Kilbane.
This might be a good one for fans of— it's directed by former EastEnders star and director Sue Tully
Denise has won two Olivier Awards for her stage work: as a recovering drug addict inand another for .
Other cast members include James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.
Retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his horse trainer wife Margaret (Diane Lane) live on a ranch in 1960s Montana with their son, James, his wife, Lorna, and their grandson, Jimmy. A freak horse-riding accident kills James and they watch helplessly as Lorna eventually marries another man, Donnie Weboy, who is violent. Without warning, Donnie spirits Lorna and three-year-old Jimmy away to his family home in North Dakota. Margaret is bereft and leads her husband on a cross-country odyssey to prise their grandson from Donnie's clutches.