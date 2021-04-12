Monday TV Tips: Psychological mini-series might be just the thing for Line of Duty fans

Iarnród Enda

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Westport to Achill​ — Enda returns to his own county, discovering the ancient prophecy of Brian Rua U’Chearbhain who foretold two major losses of groups of immigrants who had left Achill island for Scotland. He also learns how Arthur Balfour was wooed by the local people to extend the railway line out as far as Achill, thus transforming the towns along the route while encouraging the romantic Victorian notion of tourism. There’s music from world-renowned flute player Matt Molloy and his son Peter; a chat with local GAA legend Christy Loftus; and Julie Langan, Peter Carney, Anna Connor and Pat Kilbane.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in his new travel series Iarnród Enda

Too Close

UTV, 9pm

This might be a good one for fans of Line of Duty — it's directed by former EastEnders star and Line of Duty director Sue Tully

Acclaimed actors Emily Watson, and Denise Gough from Ennis, County Clare, head the cast of this new psychological mini-series. Watson plays forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson, who develops a dangerous relationship with Connie Mortensen (Gough) — a woman accused of a terrible crime but claims she can’t remember anything about the incident. Three-part series, which continues each day until Wednesday.

Denise has won two Olivier Awards for her stage work: as a recovering drug addict in People, Places and Things and another for Angels in America.

Other cast members include James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

Let Him Go

Amazon Prime

Retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his horse trainer wife Margaret (Diane Lane) live on a ranch in 1960s Montana with their son, James, his wife, Lorna, and their grandson, Jimmy. A freak horse-riding accident kills James and they watch helplessly as Lorna eventually marries another man, Donnie Weboy, who is violent. Without warning, Donnie spirits Lorna and three-year-old Jimmy away to his family home in North Dakota. Margaret is bereft and leads her husband on a cross-country odyssey to prise their grandson from Donnie's clutches.

Let Him Go with Diane Lane and Kevin Costner