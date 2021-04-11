Sunday TV Tips: Smother series finale — Val steps up her efforts to solve the murder mystery

Vaisakhi — An Garda SIKHana

RTÉ One, 5.25pm

Ravinder Singh Oberoi and his proud family

Ravinder Singh Oberoi is a proud member of The Garda Reserves who became the first Sikh in Ireland to wear a turban as part of his uniform. This week Hindu and Sikh communities all over Ireland celebrate the Festival of Vaisakhi marking the traditional Solar New Year.

The Burren: Heart of Stone

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The Burren is a place full of intrigue and mystery to film-maker Katrina Costello, who has been working there for over 13 years. This two-part series is narrated by Brendan Gleeson and tells the story of the Irish hunter-gatherers and reveals what became of them.

Keys to My Life

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Brendan Courtney takes Blues legend, Mary Coughlan, back to revisit places that have shaped her often turbulent life.

Keys To My Life: Presenter Brendan Courtney and Mary Coughlan

The British Academy Film Awards 2021

BBC One, 7pm

Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman host the 74th British Academy Film Awards from the Royal Albert Hall. Niamh Algar, Barry Keoghan and Cartoon Saloon are in the running.

Reeling in the Years — new series: 2010-2019

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ireland was hit by freezing weather in January; an ash cloud from an Icelandic volcano brought travel chaos; Google’s ‘Street View’ came to Ireland and Limerick’s Rubberbandits boasted about having a Horse Outside. 2010 also saw the opening of the Aviva Stadium, the launch of the iPad and the start of Love/Hate on RTÉ. Broadcaster Gerry Ryan died. In the All-Ireland football final, Cork beat Down by a single point; and it was the year of the EU-IMF bailout.

Reeling in the Years: 2010 includes music from Maroon 5, Two Door Cinema Club, Eminem and Rihanna, Rubberbandits, B.o.B and Hayley Williams, Flo Rida and David Guetta, Biffy Clyro, Owl City, Pink and Adele.

Comhluadar Ceoil: Hothouse Flowers

TG4, 8.30pm

Music series where Dáithí Ó Sé meets with some of Ireland’s musical bands and families.

Comhluadar Ceoil: The Hothouse Flowers

Smother

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It's the series finale to this investigative thriller set in a small town on the beautiful, wild and rugged coast of County Clare.

Val Ahern’s husband Denis was found dead at a foot of a cliff close to their home the morning after a family party, she began to question the truth behind his relationships with his nearest and dearest in order to find out who might have been responsible for his brutal, shocking death. The deeper she delved into her family’s secrets the more she realised how her late husband’s manipulative behaviour had a deep effect on each member of the family and those they love.

Tonight, Val increases her efforts to find out the truth about Denis’ death, finding herself torn between reality and what is right. Rory makes long-overdue amends and protects his boys.

Frank makes one final push to get the Seaview Estates project back on track and Carl reasserts himself, attempting to find a path back to a normal life for him and Ingrid. The Ahern women draw together for comfort and converge once more for Denis’ funeral.

Sport

European Rowing Championships, Varese Italy, RTÉ2, 7pm Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky GO Extra; Sheffield United v Arsenal, 7pm, BT Sport