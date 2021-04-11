Sunday TV Tips: Smother series finale — Val steps up her efforts to solve the murder mystery

Ravinder Singh Oberoi is a proud member of The Garda Reserves who became the first Sikh in Ireland to wear a turban as part of his uniform. This week Hindu and Sikh communities all over Ireland celebrate the Festival of Vaisakhi marking the traditional Solar New Year.
Brendan Courtney takes Blues legend, Mary Coughlan, back to revisit places that have shaped her often turbulent life.
Ireland was hit by freezing weather in January; an ash cloud from an Icelandic volcano brought travel chaos; Google’s ‘Street View’ came to Ireland and Limerick’s Rubberbandits boasted about having a Horse Outside. 2010 also saw the opening of the Aviva Stadium, the launch of the iPad and the start of Love/Hate on RTÉ. Broadcaster Gerry Ryan died. In the All-Ireland football final, Cork beat Down by a single point; and it was the year of the EU-IMF bailout.
Music series where Dáithí Ó Sé meets with some of Ireland’s musical bands and families.
It's the series finale to this investigative thriller set in a small town on the beautiful, wild and rugged coast of County Clare.
Val Ahern’s husband Denis was found dead at a foot of a cliff close to their home the morning after a family party, she began to question the truth behind his relationships with his nearest and dearest in order to find out who might have been responsible for his brutal, shocking death. The deeper she delved into her family’s secrets the more she realised how her late husband’s manipulative behaviour had a deep effect on each member of the family and those they love.
Tonight, Val increases her efforts to find out the truth about Denis’ death, finding herself torn between reality and what is right. Rory makes long-overdue amends and protects his boys.
Frank makes one final push to get the Seaview Estates project back on track and Carl reasserts himself, attempting to find a path back to a normal life for him and Ingrid. The Ahern women draw together for comfort and converge once more for Denis’ funeral.