Five of the best Cork houses ever featured on Home of the Year

With thefinal looming and a stunning Cork property up for the title, we took a look back at some of the most enviable rebel homes to have featured on the show to date.
Who could forget Saoirse Fitzgerald’s Youghal home from last year’s series, where she showed off the stunning views from her lighthouse keeper’s cottage.
That’s right, for those that missed the initial airing, Saoirse’s backyard is home to a 200-year-old functioning lighthouse.
Saoirse went to school nearby the plot and was living in London when she spotted the for sale notice.
She spent five months renovating it with conservation architects and with the help of her dad, turned it into a modern and bright cottage full of character and light, which pours in from floor-to-ceiling sea-view windows.
The judges gave the home a 28 out of 30, pushing it into the final. However, it missed out on the prize to a Dublin loft.
The good news is that anyone wanting to book a staycation in the cottage can now rent it out on Airbnb. The bad news is that you might want to book very far in advance.
Margaret and Mark Conway split their time between the UK and this beautiful West Cork property, which was featured on the show in 2018. They knocked the original bungalow on the plot when they purchased it and built this beautiful, contemporary, two-storey home in its place.
The Fastnet Rock Lighthouse, which the home peers out to in the distance, was a big influence on the design of the home.
Stone walls mirror nearby rock faces and the kitchen is washed in the colours of the sea. Large windows also baste light and views of cliff, sea, and headland onto every corner of the house.
The gorgeous home was beaten for thetitle by a Wicklow property.
Also featured in that year’s final was the house of Gary Owens, who transformed his West Cork property from an 18th-century mill to a stunning, surreal-looking home nestled into the quiet countryside.
“It’s a wonderful piece of vernacular architecture, beautifully restored,” said award-winning architect and judge Patrick Bradley upon seeing the home on the show.
Gary and his wife Michi breathed new life into the building when they bought it over ten years ago, filling it with collectible furniture and artwork and replacing its windows and doors with ones they sourced or had made to emphasise the character of the building.
Unfortunately, Michi passed away before the final, which was attended by the couple’s friends in their place.
Cork architect Loic DeHay had his property featured in last year’s final after his artistic flair and eye for design impressed the judges.
Loic bought the formerly derelict house in 2017 and gutted the property, as well as adding a two-story timber-based extension to the house.
The open plan extension connects the indoors to the out, extending back to the wide garden.
The low-hanging ceilings and wooden accents, highlighted by bright artwork and plain white backgrounds, had judges swooning - but it wasn’t enough to push Loic to the title.
Val O’Kelly and Karl Slyne completed the build of their contemporary home in Cork in 2017.
Their architect-designed house, which was built to amalgamate their two families, featured in this year's series but failed to secure a place in the final.
The couple live in their home with their six teenage sons and built an endless stream of interesting features into their property, including vaulted ceilings, glass ‘bridges’, large sliding doors, and interesting artwork.
Many thought the judges were harsh on the home, only awarding it a 22 out of 30.
We couldn’t skip over this year’s rebel county representative before rounding off this list. David O’ Brien’s bespoke Ballygarvan home will be featured in tonight’s final, along with six other contestants’ properties. The home has been making headlines since it was revealed earlier this season, with many pinning the prize to be brought to Cork.
It took David over two years to build his contemporary, black paint-coated, open-plan barn down the road from where he grew up.
The bright and open interior surprised this year’s judges, who gave the home a score of 28 out of 30.
Judge Amanda Bone said that the kitchen, which features a centuries-old piano as an island, was one of the most creative she had ever seen.
Hugh Wallace also complemented the furniture, which David has been collecting for years.
Tune in to RTÉ One at 8:30pm tonight to see if David will be Cork’s firstwinner.