Tuesday TV Tips: Oops, poor Nadine Coyle — and Home of the Year finale

Home of the Year — finale

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Among the contenders is David O’Brien who built a modern and bespoke home for himself in the Cork countryside. It was a self-build home with help from his brother and it took two years to complete. It looks like a modern take on a traditional barn — and has a piano as a kitchen island. Other contenders include a 19th-century cottage in Dublin; a colourful and quirky semi-detached family home in Limerick; a 1920s house that has been remodelled; a renovation project in Dublin and a modernist structure in Galway.

David O'Brien's Ballygarvan house on Home of the Year

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Channel 4, 8pm

Anneka Rice, John Bishop, Nadine Coyle and Ade Adepitan are the final famous four to enter the tent. And judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith seem to have saved their most difficult challenges until last. Decorative choux buns are one of the challenges. And they have to make a cake that represents something from their bucket lists. Derry native, Nadine, doesn't have the easiest time of it: some of her creation may get some 'floor time'. But once she says 'flour' — or 'flow-yer' or 'flou-yare' or is that 'flo-year' — then we're all winning, right?

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, John Bishop; Ade Adepitan, Anneka Rice and Nadine Coyle on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Sport

Champions League Live, quarter final first leg: Real Madrid v Liverpool, ko 8pm, RTÉ2; Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund, ko 8pm, BT Sport, Virgin 2