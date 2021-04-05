Easter Monday TV Tips: in gear — Enda Kenny visits old railway routes and Greenways on his bicycle

Irish Grand National from Fairyhouse

RTÉ2, 2.30pm

My Story: Hassan and Hussein — Born Connected

RTÉ2, 12.50pm and RTÉ Player

Cork twins, Hassan and Hussein were born conjoined twins and were separated when they were four months old. They are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their separation surgery by setting themselves a big challenge — to climb a huge indoor climbing wall together – all the way to the top.

Aithrí

TG4, 8.15pm

Starring Peter Coonan and Terry Byrne. A Catholic priest inspires a teenage boy to fight to drive the British out of Ireland during the Easter Rising, but regrets his decision when the boy accidentally kills his own mother. The repentant priest flees into hiding, but 50 years later violence travels full circle when seasoned gunman Antaine returns seeking vengeance.

Iarnród Enda — new series

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A six-part series: Enda Kenny sets out in search of the long-abandoned railway routes of Ireland. Episode one brings us from ​Waterford to Dungarvan.

Skyscraper

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

It's no Die Hard but it'll do for a Bank Holiday Monday. Thriller with Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell. A security expert must infiltrate a burning skyscraper, 225 storeys up, when his family is trapped inside by criminals.

Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper

2021 Screen Actor Guild Awards

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

Awards were handed out in the days prior to the event with each nominee in categories appearing in Zoom rooms.

Netflix legal drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For the first time in the 27-year history of the SAG Awards, the ceremony was pre-recorded and the TV broadcast is just an hour long.

In the TV categories, The Crown won the ensemble in a drama series prize while Schitt's Creek was honoured with the comedy equivalent.

Gillian Anderson won in the female actress category for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher.