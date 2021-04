Pope Francis’ Easter Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing

RTÉ One, 12.30pm

Fair City

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Cass and Bela have a wonderful wedding day — until an uninvited guest turns up with shocking news.

Comhluadar Ceoil

TG4, 8.30pm

Dáithí Ó Sé meets with The Bonny Men — the seven-strong Dublin trad/folk band.

Comhludar Ceoil - The Bonny Men (Back Row LtR Adam Whelan, Moss Landman, Natalie Ní Chasaide, Turlough Chambers; Front Row LtR Maitiú Ó Casaide, Conor Lyons, Barry Lyons)

Smother

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Jenny tries desperately to resolve her financial difficulties. Despite Val’s attempts to keep the family together, events spiral out of control at Anna’s birthday lunch.

Justine Mitchell as Elaine with Elijah O' Sullivan as Jacob in Smother. Picture: Martin Maguire

Sport

Premier League: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, noon, Sky Go; Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.30pm, BT Sport