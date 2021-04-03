Easter Saturday TV Tips: Walk out in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A 10-year-old orphan, Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) goes to live with his oddball uncle in a creaky old house with a mysteriously tick-tocking heart and accidentally awakens the dead. Stars Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Uachtaráin

TG4, 7.15pm

Seán T Ó Ceallaigh was President of Ireland from 1945-1959. A revolutionary and statesman, he fought in the GPO and represented Ireland on the world stage before becoming de Valera's number two and second President of Ireland.

One Day in Auschwitz

RTÉ2, 8pm

Holocaust survivor, Kitty Hart-Moxon, returns to Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp. The camp at Auschwitz was established in April 1940 and was liberated in 1945.

Heat

RTÉ2, 9pm

A detective becomes obsessed with capturing a highly intelligent career criminal who is planning one last robbery before his retirement. Thriller, with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro — and some classic lines: "Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner."

The Pianist

TG4, 9.20pm

There are just so many harrowing scenes in this, it's a superb, if upsetting, watch. From the panoramic scenes of devastation to the genuinely disturbing dance or soup scenes, this is an excellent and horrifying film. A Polish Jewish musician struggles to survive the destruction of the Warsaw ghetto of World War II. Directed by Roman Polanski and starring Adrien Brody.

Adrien Brody as Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist

Sport

Premier league: Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Leicester City v Manchester City, 5.30pm, Sky Sports; Arsenal v Liverpool, 8pm, Sky Sports

Ireland premier division: Bohemians v St Patricks; Drogheda United v Finn Harps; Derry City v Waterford United, all 6pm, WatchLOI

And by the way

tomorrow is Easter Sunday and Pope Francis’ Easter Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing is on RTÉ One at 12.30pm