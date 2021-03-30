Tuesday TV Tips: A cosy Kerry home with a luxury hotel feel in Home of the Year

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A bungalow in Kerry, and a new build, and a period home in Dublin are the contenders this week. When Adrian Duyn bought his 1980s bungalow in Kerry, it needed a complete revamp.

Adrian gutted the house completely so he was left with a shell and a blank canvas to work with. He designed the interior layout himself with a little help from his brother Killian who is an architect. Adrian describes his two-bedroom home as cosy with a luxury hotel or superyacht feel because of the tactile surfaces; such as material walls, velvet window surrounds, and hardwood timber walls.

Viva Ceol Tíre

TG4, 9.30pm

Country music videos filmed in Ireland and presented by Jo Ní Chéide. This week it's John Hogan, Michael English, Declan Nerney, Nathan Carter with the High Kings, Bernie Heaney and Daniel O'Donnell.

Belgravia

RTÉ One, 10.55pm

When a long-buried secret is unearthed it threatens the reputation and inheritance of many, sending shockwaves through the sophisticated society of London’s Belgravia.

At the now legendary Duchess of Richmond’s ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo, young lovers Sophia Trenchard and Edmund Bellasis forge an ill-fated legacy that will create scandal for generations to come. Some years later, when Sophia’s parents, the upwardly mobile Trenchards move to the fashionable Belgravia, they find themselves rubbing shoulders with the venerated Brockenhursts. The two families share a history that threatens the inheritance and reputation of many.

Sport

European qualifiers World Cup 2022: Republic of Ireland v Qatar, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ 2

also

Serbia v Azerbaijan, ko 5pm, Virgin2

Luxembourg v Portugal, ko 7.45pm, Virgin2

The Irregulars

Netflix

Eight episodes. Familiar characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle gain a new lease of life on the streets of Victorian London in a British crime drama created by Tom Bidwell.