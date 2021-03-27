Saturday TV Tips: Reckon you could do better than this cake wreck?

Sing

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Animals enter a singing competition hosted by a koala who is trying to save his theater. Animation, with the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C Reilly and Taron Egerton.

Grace Kelly's Missing Millions

Channel 5, 9pm

When Grace Kelly died, her assets seemingly amounted to just $10,000 and a ramshackle cottage in Ireland. Financial guru, Gemma Godfrey, is on the hunt for Grace Kelly's missing millions.

1961: Grace Kelly visits the old cottage where her grandfather had lived.

In the Name of the Father

TG4, 9.25pm

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite, and Alison Crosbie. Directed by Jim Sheridan. Riveting drama based on the true story of Gerry Conlon, wrongfully imprisoned with his father for a terrorist bombing.

Daniel Day Lewis, In The Name of the Father

Sport

Rugbaí Beo (LIVE) Guinness PRO14: Leinster v Munster, TG4, ko 5ppm

European qualifiers World Cup 2022: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ 2

The Irregulars

Netflix

Eight episodes. Familiar characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle gain a new lease of life on the streets of Victorian London in a British crime drama created by Tom Bidwell.

Nailed It! — Double Trouble

Netflix

Six episodes. Home bakers hope to win a top prize of US$10,000 by faithfully recreating edible masterpieces produced by experts. For this series, the bakers to pair up in teams of two including best friends and brothers and sisters. A different culinary theme each week — ranging from Greek mythology to comfort food torn from grandma’s recipe book.