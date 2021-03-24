Wednesday TV Tips: All the Oirish clichés make an appearance in Leap Year

Leap Year

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Superstitious yokels, hokey music, cows, dodgy electrics where charging a single (American) phone causes a whole area to lose power. There is scarcely an Oirish cliché left unbothered here. Definitely one in the realm of 'worth watching as it's so so bad'.

Amy Adams plays a woman who plans to take advantage of an Irish tradition to propose to her boyfriend on February 29 while on holiday in Dublin. When they become separated, she faces a disastrous journey across the country in the company of a local innkeeper, and is tempted to leave her boyfriend for her new travelling companion.

Cumhacht an Nádúir (New series)

TG4, 9.30pm

Environmental educator Darach Ó Murchú explores our relationship with nature in the face of a global pandemic and a succession of lockdowns. He visits some of our most popular natural attractions at a time when people have been restoring their bond with nature.

Darach Ó Murchú in Cumhacht an Nádúir

Sport

World Cup Qualifying — Serbia v Republic of Ireland, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Netflix

The third series of the turbo-charged documentary series from the makers of Senna and Amy is arguably the most dramatic yet as the 2020 World Championship is halted in Australia in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.