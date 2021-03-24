Wednesday TV Tips: All the Oirish clichés make an appearance in Leap Year

— and Serbia v Republic of Ireland, European Qualifiers World Cup 2022
Wednesday TV Tips: All the Oirish clichés make an appearance in Leap Year

Amy Adams and Matthew Goode /Leap Year

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 13:38
Caroline Delaney

Leap Year

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Superstitious yokels, hokey music, cows, dodgy electrics where charging a single (American) phone causes a whole area to lose power. There is scarcely an Oirish cliché left unbothered here. Definitely one in the realm of 'worth watching as it's so so bad'. 

Amy Adams plays a woman who plans to take advantage of an Irish tradition to propose to her boyfriend on February 29 while on holiday in Dublin. When they become separated, she faces a disastrous journey across the country in the company of a local innkeeper, and is tempted to leave her boyfriend for her new travelling companion.

Cumhacht an Nádúir (New series)

TG4, 9.30pm

Environmental educator Darach Ó Murchú explores our relationship with nature in the face of a global pandemic and a succession of lockdowns. He visits some of our most popular natural attractions at a time when people have been restoring their bond with nature.

Darach Ó Murchú in Cumhacht an Nádúir

Darach Ó Murchú in Cumhacht an Nádúir

Sport

World Cup Qualifying — Serbia v Republic of Ireland, ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Netflix

The third series of the turbo-charged documentary series from the makers of Senna and Amy is arguably the most dramatic yet as the 2020 World Championship is halted in Australia in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More

A rain playground? Reimagined public spaces could make the most of the weather

More in this section

'Austin Powers snapped me out of teenage depression': Cormac Mohally of Lords of Strut  'Austin Powers snapped me out of teenage depression': Cormac Mohally of Lords of Strut 
Life Is Strange shows its True Colours and we are very impressed  Life Is Strange shows its True Colours and we are very impressed 
Dr Sinead Kane 'overwhelmed' by positive reaction to her Tommy Tiernan Show interview Dr Sinead Kane 'overwhelmed' by positive reaction to her Tommy Tiernan Show interview
#abhailetvtelevisionwhat to watchsportfilm
Wednesday TV Tips: All the Oirish clichés make an appearance in Leap Year

'The destroyed inner workings of a man who is unhealed': Orlando Bloom on his new role   

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices