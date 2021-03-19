Five things for the weekend: Free theatre, streamed music, return of TV's best cop show 

Line of Duty is back, Mick Flannery streams from Limerick, and Druid take on The Cherry Orchard 
Line of Duty: Sunday. 

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 09:30
Des O’Driscoll

Theatre: The Cherry Orchard 

Druid present a free stream of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, in a version by Tom Murphy, directed by Garry Hynes. Created last year, it originally played at the Black Box in Galway.

Friday, Druid's YouTube channel, 8pm

Music: Mick Flannery 

The Cork singer's Virtual Tour of Ireland moves to Dolan's in Limerick on Friday, for a performance with Susan O'Neill.

https://mickflannery.bandcamp.com/merch, 9pm, €15

Streaming: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

This new six-part series from the Marvel stable has just dropped on Disney+.

TV: Line of Duty

Irish actor Adrian Dunbar, and the rest of the cast of the best cop show on telly returns for a sixth season.

Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

Classical: East Cork Early Music

As part of a series of events to mark Early Music Day, Caitríona O’Mahony (baroque violin) and James Taylor (organ) will play from the Goldie Chapel at Nano Nagle Place in Cork.

Sunday, East Cork Early Music’s Youtube channel, 4.15pm, free

