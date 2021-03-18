Thursday TV Tips: Meet Coco the capall in Bailte — and lots of other locals too

Amhrán na Mara (Irish Language Version)

TG4, 4.30pm

Starring David Rawle, Brendan Gleeson and Lisa Hannigan. Ben, a young Irish boy, and his little sister Saoirse, a girl who can turn into a seal, go on an adventure to free the fairies and save the spirit world.

Amhrán na Mara, scannán i nGaeilge

Bailte (New Series)

TG4, 8pm

Síle Nic Chonaonaigh visits townlands across the country, revealing the strong connections people have with their native places, through the culture, the ways of life, and the landscape. This week it's Seanach Dubh, on the Fanad Peninsula in Donegal.

Bailte: Eimear Ní Mhathúna

Darklands

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Gangland crime drama set in small town Ireland. Damien Dunne is a young, aspiring MMA fighter, with dreams of escaping his tough neighbourhood and becoming a superstar. His family is struggling and his brother’s involvement with the local drug gang is a source of income but also of family strife.

On the eve of a big fight, Damien relies on his brother for support. But when a major drug deal goes wrong, Wes goes missing. Soon Damien is dragged into a dangerous new world. Can he stay on the straight and narrow or will money and peer pressure push him down a dark path of violence and murder?

This series is about the decisions young people make and the consequences that forever alter the trajectory of their lives.

Darklands: Dane Whyte O'Hara (Damian), Aisling Kearns (Nicola), Mark O'Connor pictured in 2019. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sport

UEFA Europa League: Arsenal v Olympiacos, 5.55pm; AC Milan v Manchester United, ko 8pm; Virgin 2 and BT Sport.

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur, 5.55pm, BT Sport and Virgin TV Go.