Monday TV Tips: When your wedding takes place during a pandemic

— and a new thriller about a mum who belives her missing son is alive and living with another family
Aysha Akbar Khan (29) and Kieran O'Leary (30) live in Dublin but met in Cork where Aysha was studying. Aysha is from Malaysia and got a scholarship to attend UCC and study dentistry. They had planned a big wedding with all her family due to travel from Malaysia.

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 13:40
Caroline Delaney

My Tribe — Mo Threibh

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Best friends Michelle Keating and Loretto Barry discuss the impact of seeing The Cure for the first time: they became Cureheads and were part of a growing alternative scene in Cork in the 80s. Niamh Ní Shuilleabháin was attracted to Indie in the 90s when searching for something other than the chart music on offer in her local Castletownbere nightclub.

The Drowning (new series)

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Thriller starring Jill Halfpenny as Jodie, a grieving mother whose son has been missing presumed dead for over nine years. Following a chance encounter, Jodie believes that she has located her missing son and sets out to prove that her son is alive and well and living with another family.

My Little Big Day

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

One of the first casualties of Covid-19 in Ireland was the wedding day. This documentary features six couples who tied the knot in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

Aysha Akbar Khan (29) from Malaysia and Kieran O’Leary (30) live in Dublin but met in Cork where Aysha was studying. They had planned a big wedding with all Aysha's family due to travel from Malaysia. Kieran and Aysha got married on Dec 29 in UCC's Honan Chapel.

Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, 8pm, Sky Sports

Words On Bathroom Walls

Amazon Prime Video/Sky Store and other download and streaming services

Witty, introspective high school student Adam Petrizelli (Charlie Plummer) is diagnosed with schizophrenia, which manifests as a pervasive, spider-like darkness that leeches into his waking visions. Voices in his head take the form of three distinct, competing personalities: hippy chic free spirit, Rebecca; sex-obsessed teen, Joaquin; and baseball bat-wielding thug, The Bodyguard. A psychotic break in chemistry class leads to expulsion from school. Based on the young adult novel by Julia Walton.

The Columnist

Amazon Prime Video/Sky Store and other download and streaming services

Ghoulish black comedy. Femke Boot is a mild-mannered Dutch newspaper columnist, who draws on personal experience for her work. One opinion piece about a neighbour, who blithely flouts political correctness by performing in blackface, elicits a torrent of abuse on social media channels.

Pet Corner: Six things to look out for when caring for an older dog

'Huge day for our Wolfpack': Wolfwalkers nominated for Oscar, no nod for Arracht

