Book review: Embracing annihilation in the face of a doomed Earth

AT his smallholding in West Galway Paul Kingsnorth has built a compost toilet. He and his family live in a mode that is alien to the traditional one he knew as a child in Worcester, England. After grammar school and the University of Oxford, Kingsnorth became an environmental activist and then a mainstream journalist. One of his younger twin brothers works for Friends of the Earth and the other for Citibank. This unbalancing dichotomy, still symbolised by his siblings’ choices, culminated in the feeling that either or both options forced him to commit to a world doomed to extinction. He thinks it is impossible for people to fix the planet. So he went to the western edge.

Activism and public life gave way to self isolation – writing from a hut permeated by damp Atlantic frets. Alexandria is the final part of his apocalyptic/post-apocalyptic Buckmaster Trilogy and it has a strong message. We who live now will not inherit the earth. We will not even, like Finnegas, prepare the soon-to-be hero Finn McCool, for the knowledge that comes to the eater of the salmon. Our ideas, education and received wisdom are misguided, wrong and utterly useless. The way we live is doomed and, alongside it, we will fall. In Alexandria, set a thousand years in the future, all this has happened.