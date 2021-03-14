Sunday TV Tips: John Creedon finds out if Gollum really was from Co Clare?

One celebrity will be crowned this year’s champion of the rink. The full class of 2021 return and a special performance from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
The Olympic pair who are also judges on the show, had previously recorded a performance for the final but it was played in an earlier episode. The final was also brought forward by a week after so many contestants withdrew because of injury or positive Covid test results.
John visits The Burren to see if local cave, PollnaGollum, might have inspired Tolkien’s famous character, Gollum.
Dáithí Ó Sé meets with The O'Connor Family — Gerry, Dónal, Siúbhán and Finnian.
Live Six Nations Rugby: Scotland v Ireland, Virgin Media One, 2pm
Live International Hockey: Ireland v Great Britain, RTÉ 2, 4.30pm
Premier League: includes Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm; Manchester United v West Ham United, 7.15pm, Sky Sports