Are you a writer? Here are two great opportunities to hone your craft for free

POEMS FROM MY 5K

Staying within 5k of our homes has been, for many of us, the hardest part of the last year. But for all the distance it's created, the limit has also spurred people on to get better acquainted with the nature and life that surrounds them from their front doorstep.

It's a good time to take stock, and Cork County Council's arts office has today announced a new poetry initiative that aims to encourage people to gather their thoughts and interpret their surroundings.

'Poems from My 5k' is an open call for work from poets of all abilities and ages, to provide perspective on our times, and capture the current moment we're in, for a new collection to be published.

Speaking this morning, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said, “Whether you’re a seasoned writer or completely new to poetry we would like to receive your work. We’re looking for poems that respond to our new relationship with our local environment.

"This initiative will produce a volume of poetry that will showcase the best work. I encourage you to put pen to paper and share your thoughts in verse. This is another positive initiative from Cork County Council in response to Covid-19 restrictions, aiming to promote creativity, wellbeing and engagement with place for people across County Cork.”

It's completely free to enter, and Cork County Council has invited three local poets to adjudicate the entries (see panel below).

Entries can be submitted at yourcouncil.ie. The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday April 2 at 4:00pm. Further enquiries can be submitted by email to arts@corkcoco.ie

The judges

Bernard O’ Donoghue is a winner of the Whitbread Prize for his collection Gunpowder, and the Cholmondeley Award in 2009. He is a native of Cullen in North Cork, and retired Professor of English at Oxford University.

Fermoy's Mary Noonan published her first book of poetry, The Fadó House, in 2012, and was shortlisted for both the Seamus Heaney Prize for a First Collection 2013, and The Strong/Shine Award 2013. Her poetry considers themes of family, travel, love and art.

Matthew Geden was born in Coventry and moved to Ireland 30 years ago. Having published four poetry collections, Matthew was appointed Writer in Residence with Cork County Library and Arts Service in 2020. He's recently released a new collection of surrealist poetry called ‘Fruit’ with SurVision Books. To help aspiring writers, Writer in Residence Matthew Geden will host a free online workshop on Saturday March 13 to help those interested to develop their poetic ideas in a creative and responsive way.

THE EDNA O'BRIEN BURSARY

Meanwhile, The Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin is launching a nationwide search for 15 teenage writers to take part in the second annual Edna O'Brien Young Writers Bursary.

The Edna O’Brien Young Writers Bursary is 'an immersive, week-long writing programme' running both online and (hopefully) onsite in MoLI from Monday July 19, until Friday July 23.

The winning students will have their work published as a special edition under the MoLI Editions imprint, be given membership of the museum, and invited to various museum events throughout the year. If travelling to Dublin, all travel costs and meals will be provided for week-long bursary attendees (subject to public health restrictions). Applications can be made via MoLI’s online form.

The young writers will develop their creative practice under the guidance of a leading Irish author, as well as meeting with representatives from the publishing industry, UCD academic staff and other writers.

Director of the museum, Simon O’Connor says: “So often a young person’s creative health can be subsumed by the pressure of exams, college application, and thoughts of future careers. We hope that this Bursary catches young authors on the cusp of adulthood, encourages them to nurture and explore their gifts, and gives them a glimpse of the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Entries can be made online at MoLI's website. For more info, email: jennie@moli.ie.