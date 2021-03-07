TV picks, audio theatre, and streamed music: Five things for the week ahead

TV: My Tribe — Mo Threibh

The second series looking at youth subcultures in Ireland focuses on hip hop, and its journey from underground interest in the early 1990s to mainstream movement today.

Monday, RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Live Classical Music: Finding A Voice

The concluding day of streamed concerts in the Clonmel-based event includes Soleils Couchants, featuring Elizabeth Hilliard (soprano) & David Bremner (piano).

Monday, findingavoice.ie, 1pm, €5

Music: Tea Dance Tunes

The National Concert Hall continues its series of popular ballads and other singalong tunes, for people with dementia and their carers.

Tues-Weds, nch.ie, free

Audio Theatre: Made in Cork - Play It by Ear

Cónal Creedon, Ger FitzGibbon, and Liam Heylin are among the playwrights involved in this series of rehearsed readings of their work.

everymancork.com

TV: The Graham Norton Show

Amy Poehler and Minnie Driver feature among the guests, while Tom Odell provides the music.

Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm