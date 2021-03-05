Friday TV Tips: The bride who survived Greece's deadly wildfires that killed her husband

Nationwide

RTÉ One, 7pm

Meet a woman in County Limerick who takes in wounded bats and gives them a clean bill of health. Plus, the young people around Ireland who participated in a Creative Ireland Art project which helped pass time during the lockdown.

The Late Late (Toy) Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Dublin woman, Zoe Holohan had her life torn apart during the Greek wildfires of 2018, which claimed the life of her new husband Brian just days into their honeymoon. She has written a book about her experiences: As The Smoke Clears, which is out today.

On July 23, 2018, Zoe and her husband — they were only married four days — were on honeymoon in the seaside town of Mati in Greece.

Unprecedented wildfires swept through the area, killing 102 people. Zoe and Brian fled their villa, chased by the flames. Ultimately Zoe was one of the few survivors from the area, having been miraculously rescued from the boot of a burning car just seconds from death. She suffered severe burns all over her face and body, and Brian lost his life before her eyes.

Zoe will talk about this tragedy and her book with Ryan Tubridy this evening.

Zoe Holohan on her wedding day in Co Meath. Picture: Handout/PA Wire

And Saoirse Ruane, Adam King and Michael Moloney will once again join Ryan, to speak about how their lives have been since their memorable appearances on the show last November. Nine-year-old Saoirse was the inspiration behind the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, winning the hearts of the nation on the night. Saoirse's mum spoke about how the Galway girl came home from school with a pain in her leg which turned out to be cancer. Saoirse explained that she "had to have my leg taken from me" and now has a prosthetic leg. Her can-do attitude has seen her relearn how to ride a bike.

Saoírse Ruane has learned how to cycle her bike again

Other guests on tonight's Late Late Show include Dermot O'Leary, Una Healy, and Laura Whitmore.

Dermot O'Leary will discuss embracing fatherhood and precious time in lockdown with the new addition to his family in London, and missing his family in Wexford.

Love Island presenter, Laura Whitmore, will discuss the perils of fame, carving out a successful career in Britain on TV and radio, and turning her hand to writing with a new book, released this week.

Una Healy will be in studio to discuss her new music, leaving Britain for life back home in Tipperary with her two children, and her hopes about The Saturdays reuniting. Una will also debut her brand-new single, Swear It All Again.

And there will be more music from Picturehouse will be in studio for a performance of their classic hit single, Sunburst.

Later With Jools Holland

BBC Two, 10pm

Jools welcomes global superstar, Tom Jones, into the studio to discuss his musical journey, as well as showcasing performances by Wolf Alice and Pa Salieu.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.45pm

Adrian Dunbar on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV

Dublin singer Imelda May is the musical guest. And Graham chats to Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar. Other guests includeBreaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Star Wars' Daisy Ridley.

Imelda May performing during filming for the Graham Norton Show recently

WandaVision

Disney + from today

Marvel’s weirdest outing yet reaches its finale. Will we finally learn the secret of who is controlling the Hex and whether Wanda’s desperate attempt to resurrect Vision has a genuine chance of success?