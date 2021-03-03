Cecelia Ahern book to become eight-episode Apple TV+ series starring Nicole Kidman

Alison Brie and Merrit Weaver are set to feature in a new eight-part series based on the Irish writer's 2018 work Roar
Ahern's 2018 short story collection Roar will soon be adapted for the small screen. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021
Martha Brennan

Another of Cecelia Ahern’s works is set to be brought to life soon, after Apple TV+ greenlit a deal to start filming a new series based on her 2018 book  Roar.

The series, which will be of the same name, will feature some of Hollywood’s top stars, including Nicole Kidman, Merrit Weaver, Alison Brie, and Cynthia Erivo.

Roar will be a female-led anthology, focusing on a new story of how women overcome adversity in everyday life in each of its eight half-hour episodes. 

Apple called the series “darkly comic” in its promotion and a release teased “genre-bending episodes, told from a uniquely female point of view".

Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the duo behind Netflix’s award-winning series GLOW, will showrun and produce along with Ahern’s company Greenlight Go, Kidman and Per Saari's Blossom Films of Big Little Lies and The Undoing fame, and others. Many are already pegging the all-star cast for awards-season.

Nicole Kidman recently starred and produced the hit series The Undoing. Picture: Niko Tavernise/HBO

The 30 short stories featured in Ahern's Roar, which look at how women from all walks of life deal with matters from the mundane to the mysterious, garnered critical acclaim when released.

Ahern fans are ecstatic over the news of the series, which the Dublin native shared on her Twitter account earlier today.

The award-winning author’s first novel PS I Love You, written when she was just 21-years-old, went on to become a household name around the world after the Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler movie was released. Her second novel Where Rainbows End was also adapted for the screen as Love, Rosie featuring Lily Collins.

Ahern with Lisa Kudrow and Hilary Swank, who starred in the film adaptation of PS I Love You. Picture: Richard Corkery via Getty Images

Ahern’s 17 books have sold over 25 million copies in 40 different countries. She also co-created the hit series Samantha Who? for ABC in the US.

"The thread that links my work is in capturing that transitional period in people’s lives. I’m drawn to writing about loss, to characters that have fallen and who feel powerless in their lives,” Ahern writes on her website.

“I am fascinated and inspired by the human spirit, by the fact that no matter how hopeless we feel and how dark life can be, we do have the courage, strength and bravery to push through our challenging moments.” 

Further details about the release date of the new series are not yet known, but we’re already scrambling to schedule our Apple TV+ trials.

Paul Mescal to star in west of Ireland revenge thriller

