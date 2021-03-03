Paul Mescal to star in west of Ireland revenge thriller

Normal People star Paul Mescal is returning to the west of Ireland for his role in the upcoming thriller, Bring Them Down.

Mescal, 25, has been cast in the film with actor Tom Burke, 39, and will play a sheep farmer in a feud with a neighbouring farm.

Deadline reports Mescal’s character “is drawn into violent conflict with a neighbouring farm when his sheep are massacred by unknown men”,

Bring Them Down will be the directing debut of Christopher Andrews, who also penned the screenplay, and is to be filmed in the west of the country.

The film is funded by Screen Ireland, Charades and Hype Film, and production is set to begin this summer.

Mescal, who is from Co Kildare, was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Connell in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Ahead of the Golden Globes, which saw Normal People nominated for two awards, Mescal's co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones told British Vogue she was disappointed he missed out on a Golden Globes nomination for his portrayal of Connell but added they are both amazed to have been as successul as they were in their roles.

"We’re such great friends now, and we’d just love to be able to be together somewhere and celebrate. Honestly, neither of us can still quite believe that we’ve been nominated for anything," she said.

The Maynooth actor is currently filming Carmen in Australia, which is directed by Black Swan's Benjamin Millepied and recently finished filming for another novel adaptation, this time of The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante, which was directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Burke is best known for his roles as Orson Welles in Netflix’s Mank and as Cormoran Strike in BBC’s Strike.