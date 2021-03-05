This week's TV: Pat Fitzpatrick reviews Torn, a quaint little murder mystery

— It’s a nice bit of eye candy TV for anyone with a hankering for a trip out foreign. It won’t change your world, but then my world has been changed enough as it is
Torn: "A Place in the Sun with added murder and hot French people"

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 09:00
Pat Fitzpatrick

I’m torn about Torn (All 4 App and Channel4.com). On the one hand it seems like a poor man’s Dr Foster, which was like a poorer man’s Big Little Lies. On the other hand, it’s set in Provence in France — the sunlight is like something out of a painting and I’m dying to go on holidays. So you can always just watch it as A Place in the Sun with added murder and hot French people, rather than a leathery couple from Nottingham who look like they spent too much time in the sun.

Torn is a quaint little murder mystery where everyone has a old-school job like teacher, cop, doctor, or chef. Victoire arrives in a pretty little village with her husband, and bumps into her old flame, Florent, who is a Michelin star chef because it’s France and you’d be falling over them. They can’t leave their old relationship in the past, mainly because their current partners have beige personalities, and it isn’t long before Victoire and Florent are ‘rock-climbing’ together again. I’m not sure why I put rock-climbing in inverted commas there, because they literally went rock-climbing together and it all kicked off again. (If your partner ever says ‘I’m just going rock-climbing with my ex’, put your foot down and say no.)

Victoire (Julie Gayet), Emilie (Cyrielle Voguet) and Marion (Marie Dompnier). Photograph: François Lefebvre

Victoire (Julie Gayet), Emilie (Cyrielle Voguet) and Marion (Marie Dompnier). Photograph: François Lefebvre

We’ve all been here with dramas like this before, and it isn’t long before someone is dead in suspicious circumstances. I won’t spoil the plot by saying who dies, but if you don’t guess it beforehand, I’d give up any hope of ever becoming a detective.

I’m three episodes into this six-part series and I’m not even sure if I’ll make it to the end. But that’s not really the point. I watched Dr Foster all the way to the end, for all the good it did me. There’s no shame in breaking it off early with a show when the relationship is still in a good place. We might well put on another episode of Torn tonight, for another look at the sunny French countryside and the natural tans on the locals. It’s a nice bit of eye candy TV for anyone with a hankering for a trip out foreign. It won’t change your world, but then my world has been changed enough as it is.

