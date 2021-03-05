This week's TV: Pat Fitzpatrick reviews Torn, a quaint little murder mystery

I’m torn about Torn (All 4 App and Channel4.com). On the one hand it seems like a poor man’s Dr Foster, which was like a poorer man’s Big Little Lies. On the other hand, it’s set in Provence in France — the sunlight is like something out of a painting and I’m dying to go on holidays. So you can always just watch it as A Place in the Sun with added murder and hot French people, rather than a leathery couple from Nottingham who look like they spent too much time in the sun.

Torn is a quaint little murder mystery where everyone has a old-school job like teacher, cop, doctor, or chef. Victoire arrives in a pretty little village with her husband, and bumps into her old flame, Florent, who is a Michelin star chef because it’s France and you’d be falling over them. They can’t leave their old relationship in the past, mainly because their current partners have beige personalities, and it isn’t long before Victoire and Florent are ‘rock-climbing’ together again. I’m not sure why I put rock-climbing in inverted commas there, because they literally went rock-climbing together and it all kicked off again. (If your partner ever says ‘I’m just going rock-climbing with my ex’, put your foot down and say no.)