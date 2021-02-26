Watch: Ireland's Eurovision entry released

Ireland’s entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is here and excitement is building for the song’s premiere performance on tonight's Late Late Show.

All going to plan, Dublin-based singer Lesley Roy will get a second chance to represent the country and perform her song Maps in Rotterdam this May, after the cancellation of last year’s event due to the pandemic.

The up-tempo number has already hit Irish airwaves, launching on RTÉ 2FM this morning. While the music video, which was filmed at the Wicklow mountains, has been viewed nearly 50k times since being released on the Eurovision Youtube channel a few hours ago.

“Ireland is back stronger than ever. This song is really powerful and Lesley's vocals sound amazing,” one Youtube user commented.

Another wrote: “The thing here is that Maps is beautiful and it makes people dance at the same time. It needs to go to the final. So good luck Lesley Roy and Ireland, from Denmark.”

Many are hoping that Roy will join the ranks of Dana and Johnny Logan and finally bring the Eurovision title back home after 25 years.

After breaking records in the 1990s, Ireland's “golden-era” according to Eurovision, we’ve failed to continue the trend since 1996.

Bookmakers from Eurovisionworld.com currently have Iceland pegged to win and Ireland to come 29. However, bookmakers have been wrong before.

Roy is a seasoned musician and is also a songwriter who has lent her talents to stars such as Adam Lambert, Jana Kramer, and Medina. Her debut album Unbeautiful was released in 2008.

She wrote and produced Maps along with Lukas Hallgren, Philip Strand, and Emelie Eriksson.

“I’m thrilled to see through this project and represent Ireland at Eurovision 2021 with Maps. I’m so happy with the song and so passionate about it and Eurovision,” the Balbriggan native says.

“I’m working each day towards representing Ireland in whatever version of Eurovision goes ahead in May. It’s a true honour and I want to have the best time I possibly can on the stage for Ireland.

“This has been a year in the making and I’m thrilled to finally get it out there for everyone to hear. Maps was specifically written for Eurovision. It's heart-felt, it’s uplifting, and I hope people love it."

Organisers are determined that the competition will go ahead in May, depending on local restrictions, with live performances for all contestants that can travel and recordings for those who can’t make the journey planned.

It is not yet known if there can be a smaller, socially-distanced, audience but there will be health and safety measures and Covid-19 testing carried out for all participants.

“The event will definitely take place on 18, 20, and 22 May. With just over three months to go, the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 have agreed upon a determined, yet realistic approach in the final phase of preparations,” organisers said on the competition’s website.

Ireland is scheduled to perform in the first semi-final on May 18 at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena.