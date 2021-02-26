Tadhg Hickey: 'the post-Brexit situation, but it's a Cork house-share'

You're in your late 20s. Things are moving on a bit. You've got the degree, you've finally got the job, you want some space of your own, and as much as you love your housemates, you've tuned out a little bit.

Happens to us all. Relationships change, we grow up, move on.

Comedian Tadhg Hickey has been there — and he sees the parallels in another dysfunctional social circle.

Loyalism, but in a house share in Cork pic.twitter.com/WNDGegEzmA — Tadhgín (@TadhgHickey) February 25, 2021

Posted on his Twitter account, simply captioned "Loyalism, but in a house share in Cork", Hickey addresses post-Brexit tensions in a two-minute sketch that not only looks at the greater circumstances with a cold, post-Brexit eye, but reflects on the wider geo-politics between Ireland, the states of the United Kingdom, and the EU.

There's Loyalism in the North, caught at the post-Brexit crossroads; England, slightly stuck-up about its space and resentful of his ever-drifting flatmates; Scotland, keeping schtum while plotting his own escape; the Republic of Ireland, which, while not perfect, is happy to co-exist; and the EU, in a cool bomber jacket, talking up its cool gaff. Wales even gets a look in, albeit asserting himself a bit late in the whole process.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, while Hickey has gotten in on the commentary himself, sending a 'wink' emoji to Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Though there's a wider conversation to be had about our collective future, and the dust will be quite a while settling on Brexit, Hickey's sketch is a quick and (very) relatable testament to the power of comedy to nimbly highlight the things that serious documents or discourses might take volumes or lengthy periods of time to sum up.