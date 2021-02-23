Tuesday's TV Tips: Restored Cork farmhouse among tonight's Home of the Year contenders

Big Sky

Disney+, from 8am

Disney is getting into grown-up streaming, following the success of the Mandalorian and Wandavision. From David E Kelley, Big Sky is a hokey-as-anything abduction mystery, starring Ryan Phillipe, Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury. There are a few twists, but the real star is the gorgeous Montana countryside.

Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, and Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell. (ABC/Kharen Hill)

Home of the Year

RTÉ One, 8.30 pm

It’s all change for one of RTÉ’s sturdiest ratings winners as Hugh Wallace is joined by new judges in designer Suzie McAdam and architect Amanda Bone. The show was off to a blockbuster start last week as audiences were introduced to Corkman David O’Brien’s dark-on-the-outside, light-on-the-inside home in Ballygarven – complete with piano in the kitchen.

This week’s crop of contestants thus have their work cut out as they seek to make an impression. Up for contention are a restored 1800s farmhouse in Co Cork, a late 19th century Dublin cottage and a new, minimal-build farmhouse in County Down.

Sport

Champions League Live: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea, RTÉ Two, 8pm

With the League of Ireland season just a few weeks away, soccer fans will be looking forward to seeing their clubs go back into battle. In the meantime, and to whet their appetites, the mighty Atlético Madrid clash with UK side Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16.