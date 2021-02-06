Boxing Clever: Why every great show could do with a bit of Gabriel Byrne

ZeroZeroZero (Sky Atlantic, Thursday 9pm and Now TV) came with almost too much hype. First of all it’s based on a novel by Roberto Saviano, the journalist whose factual work on the mafia in Naples inspired the Italian crime series Gomorrah . I don’t know about you, but I reckon it’s the best TV show ever made.

Add in that ZeroZeroZero shares directors with both Gomorrah and True Detective and I was waiting for the first episode to blow me off the couch. It didn’t, and not just because I’m eating two Creme Eggs a night. The show follows a drug deal between Mexican dealers and Italian mob buyers and it all felt a bit obvious at the start. The Italians were all gorgeous suits and religious festivals and feeding their rivals to the pigs; the Mexicans were brutal and suave and corrupt, and that was just the cops. It felt like I was watching The Godfather and Narcos , side-by-side on a split screen, as the story veered between Italy and Mexico. They should have called it Deja Vu 2.