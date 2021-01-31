Sunday TV Tips: Hanging around with Derval O'Rourke

Shakespeare on Sunday — Julius Caesar

RTÉ2, 1.55pm

RTÉ is broadcasting Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior cycle students. This week it's Julius Caesar which is on the Junior Cert 2021/2022 course — this is the 1979 version with Charles Grey. “But, for mine own part, it was Greek to me.”

Appropriately enough, it will be Romeo and Juliet on Valentine's Day, by the way

Premier League

Chelsea v Burnley, noon, BT Sport; Leicester City v Leeds United, 2pm, Sky Sports; West Ham United v Liverpool, 4.30pm, Sky Sports; Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur 7.15pm, Sky Sports

Brighid

TG4, 6.10pm

It's St Brigid's Day tomorrow so a perfect time for a fresh look at St Brigid (St Brighid/St Bridget): a god, a female trinity who pre-dates Christianity and will survive it, a bountiful and generous woman who loved life and lived it to the full.

St Brigid's Cross

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The competition began with 16 families and now only eight remain.

In the first leg of the quarter-finals this week Davy is competing with the Mahoneys from Wexford, Anna is competing with the Doyles from Derry and Derval is competing with both the Cullens also from Wexford and the Mileys from Meath. We’ll see a brand new event called Pontoons of Pain as well as the iconic Ireland’s Fittest Family event, Hanging Tough.

Ceol ó Kylemore: Ceiliúradh na mBan

TG4, 9.30pm

Kylemore Abbey in Connemara is the spectacular setting for this hour-long special in which Moya Brennan of Clannad is joined by Mary Bergin on whistle, Laoise Kelly on harp, Josephine Marsh on accordion and Sharon Howley on cello.

Moya Brennan and Aisling Jarvis in Kylemore, TG4

The show also features singers Cathy Jordan, Pauline Scanlon, with Nicola Joyce and Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways and up-and-coming star Sibéal, the voice behind the pivotal performance piece 'Mise Éire' which was the centrepiece of the 1916 Rising commemoration in 2016.

By the way, if you're keen to celebrate St Brigid's Day properly tomorrow, Múinteoir Orla will show how to make a St Brigid's Cross on Cúla4 on TG4 at 10am.