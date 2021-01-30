Saturday TV Tips: Samuel L Jackson looks at 400 years of human trafficking from Africa

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Viking warrior, Hiccup, and his dragon, Toothless, attempt to protect their village from a dark threat. Animated adventure, with the voice of Jay Baruchel

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) befriends Toothless, an injured Night Fury — the rarest dragon of all

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan

TG4, 5.10pm

Action from the first round of the Women's Australian Football League.

Many players from Ireland headed down under to play in the Women's AFL, including Ladies Gaelic Football players Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe, Niamh McEvoy — and Bríd Stack who suffered a neck fracture earlier this month on her pre-season debut against Adelaide Crows.

Live rugby

TG4, 7.30pm

PRO14 Championship: Scarlets v Leinster

Premier League

Everton v Newcastle United, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers; and Manchester City v Sheffield United, both 3pm, Sky Sports; West Bromwich Albion v Fulham, 3pm BBC One and Premier Sports; Arsenal v Manchester United, 5.30pm, Sky Sports; Southampton v Aston Villa, 8pm, Sky Sports

Enslaved with Samuel L Jackson

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

A look at 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World, from the perspective of three different storylines. What happened to the 12 million enslaved Africans who were kidnapped from their homes and shipped across the Atlantic?

Below Zero

Netflix

When a prison transfer van is attacked, the cop inside must deal with the foes inside and outside — while also surviving the icy temperatures. Gritty and suspenseful.

Below Zero

X-Men Apocalypse

Disney+

Travel back to the 1980s and join Professor Charles Xavier, alongside Raven Hank and Moira McTaggert who must lead a team of young X-Men to stop an ancient all-powerful mutant and save mankind from complete destruction.

And just a note for tomorrow — one for bard buffs — and exam students:

Shakespeare on Sunday — Julius Caesar

RTÉ2, 1.55pm

RTÉ is broadcasting Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior cycle students. This week it's Julius Caesar which is on the Junior Cert 2021/2022 course — this is the 1979 version with Charles Grey. “But, for mine own part, it was Greek to me.”

Appropriately enough, it will be Romeo and Juliet on Valentine's Day, by the way