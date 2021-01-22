Five things for the weekend: Streamed music, a superb hip-hop film and a Limerick-set short story 

Streamed gigs: Daithí and Andy Irvine at Cyprus Avenue

Daithí puts his Irish twist on electronic music in a streamed gig on Friday, followed the next night by folk legend Andy Irvine.

Cyprus Avenue on Facebook Live and Youtube Live, 8pm, free

Classical music: Cork Orchestral Society

The first stream of the society's online programme of six performances features Canadian composer David Whitla at the core of the 13 Strings ensemble.

Saturday, www.corkorchestralsociety.ie, from 6pm. Free

Streamed Theatre: The Approach

If you've seen Mark O'Rowe's play at the Everyman or another venue, you'll know it revolves around intriguing conversations between three women played by the incredible cast of Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty and Aisling O’Sullivan.

Friday to Sunday, via projectartscentre.ie, €15

TV: Straight Outta Compton

Decent biopic of seminal hip-hop group NWA, featuring Dr Dre. Worth it alone for the soundtrack.

Saturday, RTÉ2, 9.40pm

Radio: Kevin Barry

The Limerick-born author is the latest to read one of his stories in the Independence: Spoken Stories. 'A Pirate, Dreaming' focuses on a pirate radio DJ in Limerick in the 1980s.

Sunday, RTÉ 1, 7pm