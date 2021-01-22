Five things for the weekend: Streamed music, a superb hip-hop film and a Limerick-set short story 

Daithí puts his Irish twist on electronic music in a streamed gig on Friday, followed the next night by folk legend Andy Irvine.
The first stream of the society's online programme of six performances features Canadian composer David Whitla at the core of the 13 Strings ensemble.
If you've seen Mark O'Rowe's play at the Everyman or another venue, you'll know it revolves around intriguing conversations between three women played by the incredible cast of Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty and Aisling O’Sullivan.
Decent biopic of seminal hip-hop group NWA, featuring Dr Dre. Worth it alone for the soundtrack.
The Limerick-born author is the latest to read one of his stories in the Independence: Spoken Stories. 'A Pirate, Dreaming' focuses on a pirate radio DJ in Limerick in the 1980s.