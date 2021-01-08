Friday TV Tips: He's trending, he's on the Late Late — Donie O'Sullivan from Cahersiveen

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The first show of 2021 with Vicky Phelan, Davy Fitzgerald and Donie O'Sullivan among guests.

Vicky Phelan is heading to the US for an experimental new treatment, and will talk about how her fight to stay alive means she's preparing to spend six precious months away from her family. She says the last nine months have helped her re-evaluate life and hopes this treatment will give her the time she desperately needs.

Ryan will be joined by Paul Reid, the CEO of the Health Service Executive, for an assessment of how our health system is coping under the impact of this latest surge in the Coronavirus pandemic and what the coming days and weeks will hold for anyone needing to access healthcare in Ireland.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer and NPHET member, will join Ryan live in studio to oversee the inoculation of six healthcare workers with the Covid-19 vaccine. He'll also let us know when you can expect to receive your dose of the vaccine in the coming months.

Wexford Hurling manager, Davy Fitzgerald, joins Ryan to discuss how the past year has changed his perspective on hurling and family. He'll also be discussing why recent events have led him to take a stand against online bullying.

28 December 2020; Davy Fitzgerald is pictured at the launch of Londis sponsorship of Irelands Fittest Family. Londis will sponsor RTÉ's hit TV show for a second year in a row, which returns to our screens on Sunday, January 3rd in a new 6.30pm slot for its 8th season. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

And we can't forget about Donie. Internet news sensation, Donie O'Sullivan, the CNN journalist from Kerry was reporting live from Washington this week as chaos broke out across the US capital. He'll be chatting to Ryan.

Donie O'Sullivan

There will be music from Lucia Evans who perform alongside the Discovery Gospel Choir.

Sport

FA Cup: Aston Villa v Liverpool, BT Sport, 7.45pm

Rugby: PRO14 Championship - Leinster v Ulster, TG4, 9.45pm

Would I Lie to You?

BBC One, 9pm

Rob Brydon returns to host a new run of the comedy panel show that continues to delight viewers — although you have to imagine that team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack are running out of stories to use. Nevertheless, they're back, spinning tall tales as well as offering incredible personal tales. They'll be joined in the first episode by Les Dennis, Richard Osman, Alice Levine and Lou Sanders. Hopefully, Bob Mortimer, who has a reputation for being the show's most entertaining guest, will feature at some point during the series.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Comedy duo, David Mitchell and Robert Webb will be chatting with Graham. The pair starred in a sitcom, Back, about the relationship between a publican and his former foster brother — and a second series is on the way.

Anya Taylor-Joy. Picture Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Regina King describes her directorial debut in One Night in Miami, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Olly Alexander will talk about their latest projects too.