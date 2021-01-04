Monday TV Tips: Kids saving the world — We Can Be Heroes might be just the thing today

It's cold out there and we've gotta stay local but thankfully there's plenty to watch
We Can Be Heroes. Netflix

Caroline Delaney

Wild Kids

RTÉ Jr, 1.50pm

They're home from school but they can still learn some interesting and useful stuff, right? Ciara, John and Wild Kids Jemma, Jess and Sunny learn about Irish birds of prey and the types of creatures they prefer to eat.

Pet Corner: Caring for wild birds in your garden

We Can Be Heroes

Netflix 

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Netflix 

The documentary's title was inspired by the popular maxim 'Less is more,' popularised by architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe who used it to describe his design aesthetic. The Minimalists have reworked this phrase to create a sense of urgency for today’s consumer culture: now is the time for less.

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Netflix

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind — and maybe this new series will help with that. Eight animated episodes, feature Andy Puddicombe — former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app — as he takes you through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation — focusing on subjects such as stress, anger, and letting go — and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter.

Nationwide

RTÉ One, 7pm

This evening, it’s stories of rural life and of people involved in producing food and getting that food to market in their locality and around the country. Marion Malone is in County Limerick to meet a woman who did not let Covid get in the way of her plans to get her Organic Farm produce to market. And Anne Cassin travelled to Kerry to meet a Woofer host and his volunteers.

Premier League: Southampton vs Liverpool, 8pm, Sky Sports

Ireland's Fittest Family

RTÉ Player

This is an in-case-you-missed-it for episode one as who knows what day we have now! 

Ireland's Fittest Family, series 8 is back and hosted by Mairead Ronan. Returning this year to coach the families to victory are Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

The first four of 16 families head to the challenge zone in Kilruddery, County Wicklow for Sole Survivor and Back Against the Wall challenges.

The Thompsons from Wicklow, battle it out against the Doyles from Longford, the O’Rourkes from Galway and the Mahoneys from Wexford. Only two families make it through to the quarter-finals in The Lake and for the other two, their time in the competition ends at the first hurdle.

Episode 2 will be on RTÉ One next Sunday evening.

Marian

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The story of broadcaster Marian Finucane's life as her husband, John Clarke, paints an intimate portrait of their 40 years together.

Marian Finucane documentary: 'two 15-year-old adolescents who forgot to grow up'

