Thursday TV Tips: Dingle businesses adapting to survive Covid

Thursday TV Tips: Dingle businesses adapting to survive Covid

Deirdre Flannery, Fishbox on TG4's Dúiseacht’ — a new five-part documentary series following life on the Dingle Peninsula from May to October 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic

Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Europa League: AC Milan v FC Celtic, 5.55pm; Arsenal v Rapid Wien, 8pm, BT Sport; Molde v Dundalk, 8pm, Virgin Media

Dúiseacht

TG4, 8pm

It is late June on the Dingle peninsula and the streets and carparks are still empty. Businesses are relieved to hear that restrictions are likely to be eased soon. But is it too late to make something of the season? At Gallarus campsite TP Ó Conchubhair and his grandson Éanna are hopeful, if they get good weather. The FishBox in Dingle erects a marquee to accommodate more potential customers

DIY SOS: The Big Build

BBC1, 8pm

Cat and Chris Sweet have three lovely kids — but life is far from easy. The youngest, six year-old Harry, has suffered with Ehlers Danlos syndrome since birth, which causes him so much pain in his joints that he struggles to sleep.

The Sweet family: Cat and Chris Sweet and their children Louisa, Max and Harry. Picture: BBC
The Sweet family: Cat and Chris Sweet and their children Louisa, Max and Harry. Picture: BBC

In 2017, Cat and Chris got the news they had been dreading: genetic testing found that their other children Louisa, 14, and Max, 11, had Friedreich’s Ataxia, a rare and neurodegenerative condition. As a result of these illnesses, the family home in Weston-super-Mare is no longer safe for the children. Step forward Nick Knowles and the team, who help turn the Sweets’ property into a place where can live safely.

People are starting to notice when there’s no interpreter at the Nphet news briefings 

