Present and correct: The ultimate Christmas gift guide

Make spirits bright while shopping from home this holiday season, with our bumper list of Irish and international gifts
Keep spirits bright this Christmas with our festive gift guide

Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 08:00
Annmaire O’Connor

Ho ho holy God! 2020 is shaping up to be a Christmas with a difference. 

With Covid-19 putting the kibosh on all things merry and bright, there’s never been a better time to spread some retail love. 

Whether you're playing Secret Santa, decking the halls or dressing up for Zoom drinks we’ve got the Lockdown-limbo shopping tips to make your yuletide a cracker. 

Tweed dog collars, self-care kits, personalised whiskey bottles and Cork-centric prints are just some of the goodies from retailers – local and large – making spirits bright; plus 20 gifts under €20 to keep those stockings stuffed. 

Go on, spread some cheer. It’s allowed!

SANTA PAWS 

Orwell and Browne, €45
Orwell and Browne, €45

Donegal tweed dog collar, Orwell and Browne, €45 

April and the Bear, €12
April and the Bear, €12

Crazy Cat Lady book, April and the Bear, €12 

Foxford, €20
Foxford, €20

Wild & Woofy new cat starter kit, Foxford Woollen Mills, €20 

Pet Bliss, €3.99
Pet Bliss, €3.99

Good Boy chewy selection box for dogs, Pet Bliss, €3.99 

Aldi, €44.25
Aldi, €44.25

Pet sofa, Aldi, €44.25 

Pet Bliss, was €12.99, now €8.99
Pet Bliss, was €12.99, now €8.99

Champaws ‘Bubble & Squeak’ luxury dog gift pack with toy, Pet Bliss, was €12.99; now €8.99 

Urban Pup, €32.22
Urban Pup, €32.22

Quilted town & country coat, Urban Pup, €32.22 

SPARKLE

Voya, €36
Voya, €36

Angelicus Serratus nourishing body oil, Voya, €36 

The Body Shop, €200
The Body Shop, €200

‘Make It Real Together’ ultimate Advent calendar, The Body Shop, €200 

Brown Thomas, €77.71
Brown Thomas, €77.71

Nunaïa nourishing radiance serum, Brown Thomas, €77.71 

Kilkenny Shop, was €35, now €31.50
Kilkenny Shop, was €35, now €31.50

Jo Browne facial cleansing balm, Kilkenny Shop, was €35; now €31.50 

CURRYS PC WORLD, €529
CURRYS PC WORLD, €529

Dyson Airwrap complete hair styler limited edition gift kit, Currys PC World, €529 

Louise Kennedy, Air Essence €195, Petite Essence €75
Louise Kennedy, Air Essence €195, Petite Essence €75

Agraria lavender and rosemary fragrance, Louise Kennedy, Air Essence €195; Petite Essence €75 

Kiehl's, €16
Kiehl's, €16

Limited Edition coriander bar soap 150g, Kiehl’s, €16 

Brown Thomas, €33
Brown Thomas, €33

Yves Saint Laurent ‘Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Eye’ gift set Brown Thomas, €33 

SHINE

Dr. Bronner’s, €10.95
Dr. Bronner’s, €10.95

18-in-1 peppermint pure Castile liquid soap 236ml, Dr Bronner’s, €10.95 

Donegal Natural Soap, €39.95
Donegal Natural Soap, €39.95

Essential grooming hamper, The Donegal Natural Soap Company, €39.95 

Manly Stuff, €49.95
Manly Stuff, €49.95

Vintage safety razor shaving set, Manly Stuff, €49.95

Oxmantown, €42
Oxmantown, €42

Charcoal & seaweed face & body soap, rosemary & cedarwood beard oil & vetiver sage beard & face balm skincare kit, Oxmantown Skincare, €42 

Brown Thomas, €80.66
Brown Thomas, €80.66

Escentric Molecules ‘Molecule 01’ fragrance, Brown Thomas, €80.66 

Arnotts, €39.35
Arnotts, €39.35

The Ritual of Samurai ‘Invigorating’ collection, Arnotts, €39.35 

Millies, was €76, now €49
Millies, was €76, now €49

Elemis grooming duo gift set, Millies, was €76; now €49 

EAT, DRINK, & BE MERRY 

Ardkeen.com, €55
Ardkeen.com, €55

The Copper Coast hamper, Ardkeen.com, €55 

Clonakilty Distillery, €55
Clonakilty Distillery, €55

Personalised whiskey bottle (Double Oak Cask, Port Cask or Single Grain), Clonakilty Distillery, €55 

Bean &amp; Goose, €5.50
Bean & Goose, €5.50

Sour Cherry chocolate square, Bean & Goose, €5.50 

April and the Bear, €45
April and the Bear, €45

Cheeseporn cheese board (includes two knives), April and the Bear, €45 
 

Designist, €10
Designist, €10

Sheela Na Gig tea towel, Designist, €10 

Millbee, €20
Millbee, €20

Beeswax food wrap 3-pack, Millbee, €20 

Nutshed, €25
Nutshed, €25

NutShed Rawb gift box, Nutshed, €25 

April and the Bear, €95
April and the Bear, €95

‘Nutcracker and Cocktails’ gift box, April and the Bear, €95  

HO HO HO-ME BIRDS 

Louise Kennedy, €550
Louise Kennedy, €550

ANNA by RabLabs Fim bookends, Louise Kennedy, €550 

Jando, from €40
Jando, from €40

Cobh Cathedral print, Jando, framed pieces from €40 

Foxford, €10
Foxford, €10

Eoin O’Connor ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ mug, Foxford Woollen Mills, €10 

La Bougie, €25
La Bougie, €25

Lichen and Winter Jasmine candle (made in Cork), La Bougie, €25 

Reuzi.ie, €26.50
Reuzi.ie, €26.50

Irish pure wool slippers, Reuzi, €26.50 

Simple Things, €215
Simple Things, €215

Herringbone ochre cream throw, Simple Things, €215 

FESTIVE FASHION FOR MR CLAUS 

Avoca, €249
Avoca, €249

‘Dawson’ tweed jacket, Avoca, €249 

Brown Thomas, €160
Brown Thomas, €160

Kurt Geiger London ‘Frederick’ Chelsea boots, Brown Thomas, €160 

Keanes, €150
Keanes, €150

Yellow gold plain pocket watch, Keanes, €150 

Large and in Charge, €45
Large and in Charge, €45

Slogan sweatshirt, Large and in Charge, €45 

Manly Stuff, €19.99
Manly Stuff, €19.99

Grey and orange silk pocket square, Manly Stuff, €19.99 

Orwell &amp; Browne, was €105, now €90
Orwell & Browne, was €105, now €90

Donegal tweed gift box set, Orwell & Browne, was €105; now €90 

Stable of Ireland, €130
Stable of Ireland, €130

Irish linen tie, Stable of Ireland, €130 

100% baby Alpaca 'Night Sky' beanie, Simple Things, €100
100% baby Alpaca ‘Night Sky’ beanie, Simple Things, €100

100% baby Alpaca ‘Night Sky’ beanie, Simple Things, €100

Stable of Ireland, €195
Stable of Ireland, €195

Donegal Aran jumper, Stable of Ireland, €195 

Stable of Ireland, €380
Stable of Ireland, €380

Handwoven Críos wrap, Stable of Ireland, €385  

FESTIVE FASHION FOR MS CLAUS 

Jill &amp; Gill, €60
Jill & Gill, €60

‘Anna’ t-shirt, Jill & Gill, €60 

Arnotts, €169
Arnotts, €169

Samsoe Samsoe ‘Harriet’ brocade dress, Arnotts, €169 

Susannagh Grogan, €80
Susannagh Grogan, €80

Floral chain small silk scarf, Susannagh Grogan €80 

Louise Kennedy, €1,395
Louise Kennedy, €1,395

‘Kennedy Bag 26’, Louise Kennedy, €1,395 

Loulerie, €165
Loulerie, €165

Mignonne Gavigan mini ‘Madeline’ earrings, Loulerie, €165 

Nicki Hoyne, €225
Nicki Hoyne, €225

Polka-dot pony-hair camera bag, Nicki Hoyne Collection, €225 

The Landskein, €898
The Landskein, €898

‘Chester’ 100% lambswool Donegal tweed unstructured longline coat, The Landskein, €898 

Susannagh Grogan, two for €35
Susannagh Grogan, two for €35

Face coverings, Susannagh Grogan, two for €35 

LITTLE ANGELS 

Jiminy.ie, €24.58 each
Jiminy.ie, €24.58 each

Rubens Barn mini eco bud 100% organic cotton handmade empathy dolls, Jiminy Eco Toys, €24.58 each 

Hairy Baby, €22
Hairy Baby, €22

Kids’ hoodies, Hairy Baby, €22 

Miggle D Giggles, €19.95
Miggle D Giggles, €19.95

Michael D teddy, Miggle D Giggles, €19.95 

Jiminy.ie, from €3.43-€65.90.jpg
Jiminy.ie, from €3.43-€65.90.jpg

PLAYin Choc organic Christmas advent calendars, Jiminy Eco Toys, from €3.43-€65.90 

Designist, €11
Designist, €11

Wooden teether, Designist, €11 

Easons, was €10.99, now €8.99
Easons, was €10.99, now €8.99

‘Break the Mould’ by Sinéad Burke, Easons, was €10.99; now €8.99 

Lapa Beag, A3 €15, A4 €22
Lapa Beag, A3 €15, A4 €22

Smugairle róin unframed print, Lapa Beag, A3 €15; A4 €22 

Smyths, €32
Smyths, €32

LEGO 10698 Classic large creative brick box set, Smyths, €32.99 

Classic lounge-pyjama set, Mimi & Bowe, €36
Mimi & Bowe Classic Lounge Set, €36

Classic lounge-pyjama set, Mimi & Bowe, €36 

GADGET GURUS 

CURRYS PC WORLD and Currys.ie, €369.99
CURRYS PC WORLD and Currys.ie, €369.99

Breville One-Touch coffee machine, Currys PC World, €369.99 

Nutribullet 600 Series blender, Currys PC World, €69.99
CURRYS PC WORLD and Currys.ie, €69.99

Nutribullet 600 Series blender, Currys PC World, €69.99 

MintPlus.ie, €229
MintPlus.ie, €229

Fitbit ‘Versa 3’ health fitness smartwatch, MintPlus, €229 

Mintplus.ie, €45
Mintplus.ie, €45

Sony MDR10RC headphones, Mintplus, €45 

April and the Bear, €85
April and the Bear, €85

‘Oblio’ charger and sanitiser, April and the Bear, €85 

April and the Bear, €68
April and the Bear, €68

Tykho 3 FM radio and Bluetooth speaker, April and the Bear, €68 

Holden Leather Goods, €36
Holden Leather Goods, €36

Holden cable tidy box set, Holden Leather Goods, €36 

ALL IS CALM

Mama Moments, €50
Mama Moments, €50

‘The Cosy Box’ self-care kit, Mama Moments, €50 

reuzi.ie, €29.99
reuzi.ie, €29.99

‘Grow Your Own Eucalyptus Tree’ kit, Reuzi, €29.99 

April and the Bear, €105
April and the Bear, €105

‘Yummy Yogi’ gift box, April and the Bear, €105 

Stonewash leggings, €65; crop top €35, Organic Movement
Stonewash leggings, €65, crop top €35, Organic Movement. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan

Stonewash leggings, €65; crop top €35, Organic Movement 

KDK, €45
KDK, €45

‘Dreamer’ silk eye mask, KDK, €45 

Mother Reusables, €30
Mother Reusables, €30

‘Hippycrite’ sustainable water bottle, Mother Reusables, €30 

Huku, €138
Huku, €138

Huku Original balance board, Huku, €138 

April and the Bear, €15
April and the Bear, €15

The Sustainable-ish Living Guide, by Jen Gale, April and the Bear, €15 

TheNatureofThings, €60
TheNatureofThings, €60

‘Sleep Well’ essential oil gift set, The Nature of Things, €60 

Hayfield Manor, €162 per person sharing
Hayfield Manor, €162 per person sharing

‘Corkonlyan’ offer (bed, breakfast and evening meal), Hayfield Manor, €162 per person sharing 

STOCKING STUFFERS 

Irish Socksciety, €5
Irish Socksciety, €5

‘How Ya’ face covering, Irish Socksciety, €5 

IrishSocksciety, was €25, now €20
IrishSocksciety, was €25, now €20

‘Grand’ bobble hat, Irish Socksciety, was €25; now €20 

Jiminy.ie, €23.60
Jiminy.ie, €23.60

‘Keep This Cracker’ - 6 reusable Christmas crackers, Jiminy Eco Toys, €23.60 

Jill &amp; Gill, €100
Jill & Gill, €100

‘Katie’ A3 archival print (edition of 30), Jill & Gill, €100 

Miggle D Giggles, €11.95
Miggle D Giggles, €11.95

‘Make Ireland Giggle Again’ hat, Miggle D Giggles, €11.95 

Sock Co Op, €9.95
Sock Co Op, €9.95

Skelligs Irish unisex socks, Sock Co Op, €9.95 

Brown Thomas, €69
Brown Thomas, €69

My Name Is Ted leather hand sanitiser holder, Brown Thomas, €69

