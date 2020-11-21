Present and correct: The ultimate Christmas gift guide

Ho ho holy God! 2020 is shaping up to be a Christmas with a difference.
With Covid-19 putting the kibosh on all things merry and bright, there’s never been a better time to spread some retail love.
Whether you're playing Secret Santa, decking the halls or dressing up for Zoom drinks we’ve got the Lockdown-limbo shopping tips to make your yuletide a cracker.
Tweed dog collars, self-care kits, personalised whiskey bottles and Cork-centric prints are just some of the goodies from retailers – local and large – making spirits bright; plus 20 gifts under €20 to keep those stockings stuffed.
Go on, spread some cheer. It’s allowed!
Donegal tweed dog collar, Orwell and Browne, €45
Crazy Cat Lady book, April and the Bear, €12
Wild & Woofy new cat starter kit, Foxford Woollen Mills, €20
Good Boy chewy selection box for dogs, Pet Bliss, €3.99
Pet sofa, Aldi, €44.25
Champaws ‘Bubble & Squeak’ luxury dog gift pack with toy, Pet Bliss, was €12.99; now €8.99
Quilted town & country coat, Urban Pup, €32.22
Angelicus Serratus nourishing body oil, Voya, €36
‘Make It Real Together’ ultimate Advent calendar, The Body Shop, €200
Nunaïa nourishing radiance serum, Brown Thomas, €77.71
Jo Browne facial cleansing balm, Kilkenny Shop, was €35; now €31.50
Dyson Airwrap complete hair styler limited edition gift kit, Currys PC World, €529
Agraria lavender and rosemary fragrance, Louise Kennedy, Air Essence €195; Petite Essence €75
Limited Edition coriander bar soap 150g, Kiehl’s, €16
Yves Saint Laurent ‘Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Eye’ gift set Brown Thomas, €33
18-in-1 peppermint pure Castile liquid soap 236ml, Dr Bronner’s, €10.95
Essential grooming hamper, The Donegal Natural Soap Company, €39.95
Vintage safety razor shaving set, Manly Stuff, €49.95
Charcoal & seaweed face & body soap, rosemary & cedarwood beard oil & vetiver sage beard & face balm skincare kit, Oxmantown Skincare, €42
Escentric Molecules ‘Molecule 01’ fragrance, Brown Thomas, €80.66
The Ritual of Samurai ‘Invigorating’ collection, Arnotts, €39.35
Elemis grooming duo gift set, Millies, was €76; now €49
The Copper Coast hamper, Ardkeen.com, €55
Personalised whiskey bottle (Double Oak Cask, Port Cask or Single Grain), Clonakilty Distillery, €55
Sour Cherry chocolate square, Bean & Goose, €5.50
Cheeseporn cheese board (includes two knives), April and the Bear, €45
Sheela Na Gig tea towel, Designist, €10
Beeswax food wrap 3-pack, Millbee, €20
NutShed Rawb gift box, Nutshed, €25
‘Nutcracker and Cocktails’ gift box, April and the Bear, €95
ANNA by RabLabs Fim bookends, Louise Kennedy, €550
Cobh Cathedral print, Jando, framed pieces from €40
Eoin O’Connor ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ mug, Foxford Woollen Mills, €10
Lichen and Winter Jasmine candle (made in Cork), La Bougie, €25
Irish pure wool slippers, Reuzi, €26.50
Herringbone ochre cream throw, Simple Things, €215
‘Dawson’ tweed jacket, Avoca, €249
Kurt Geiger London ‘Frederick’ Chelsea boots, Brown Thomas, €160
Yellow gold plain pocket watch, Keanes, €150
Slogan sweatshirt, Large and in Charge, €45
Grey and orange silk pocket square, Manly Stuff, €19.99
Donegal tweed gift box set, Orwell & Browne, was €105; now €90
Irish linen tie, Stable of Ireland, €130
100% baby Alpaca ‘Night Sky’ beanie, Simple Things, €100
Donegal Aran jumper, Stable of Ireland, €195
Handwoven Críos wrap, Stable of Ireland, €385
‘Anna’ t-shirt, Jill & Gill, €60
Samsoe Samsoe ‘Harriet’ brocade dress, Arnotts, €169
Floral chain small silk scarf, Susannagh Grogan €80
‘Kennedy Bag 26’, Louise Kennedy, €1,395
Mignonne Gavigan mini ‘Madeline’ earrings, Loulerie, €165
Polka-dot pony-hair camera bag, Nicki Hoyne Collection, €225
‘Chester’ 100% lambswool Donegal tweed unstructured longline coat, The Landskein, €898
Face coverings, Susannagh Grogan, two for €35
Rubens Barn mini eco bud 100% organic cotton handmade empathy dolls, Jiminy Eco Toys, €24.58 each
Kids’ hoodies, Hairy Baby, €22
Michael D teddy, Miggle D Giggles, €19.95
PLAYin Choc organic Christmas advent calendars, Jiminy Eco Toys, from €3.43-€65.90
Wooden teether, Designist, €11
‘Break the Mould’ by Sinéad Burke, Easons, was €10.99; now €8.99
Smugairle róin unframed print, Lapa Beag, A3 €15; A4 €22
LEGO 10698 Classic large creative brick box set, Smyths, €32.99
Classic lounge-pyjama set, Mimi & Bowe, €36
Breville One-Touch coffee machine, Currys PC World, €369.99
Nutribullet 600 Series blender, Currys PC World, €69.99
Fitbit ‘Versa 3’ health fitness smartwatch, MintPlus, €229
Sony MDR10RC headphones, Mintplus, €45
‘Oblio’ charger and sanitiser, April and the Bear, €85
Tykho 3 FM radio and Bluetooth speaker, April and the Bear, €68
Holden cable tidy box set, Holden Leather Goods, €36
‘The Cosy Box’ self-care kit, Mama Moments, €50
‘Grow Your Own Eucalyptus Tree’ kit, Reuzi, €29.99
‘Yummy Yogi’ gift box, April and the Bear, €105
Stonewash leggings, €65; crop top €35, Organic Movement
‘Dreamer’ silk eye mask, KDK, €45
‘Hippycrite’ sustainable water bottle, Mother Reusables, €30
Huku Original balance board, Huku, €138
The Sustainable-ish Living Guide, by Jen Gale, April and the Bear, €15
‘Sleep Well’ essential oil gift set, The Nature of Things, €60
‘Corkonlyan’ offer (bed, breakfast and evening meal), Hayfield Manor, €162 per person sharing
‘How Ya’ face covering, Irish Socksciety, €5
‘Grand’ bobble hat, Irish Socksciety, was €25; now €20
‘Keep This Cracker’ - 6 reusable Christmas crackers, Jiminy Eco Toys, €23.60
‘Katie’ A3 archival print (edition of 30), Jill & Gill, €100
‘Make Ireland Giggle Again’ hat, Miggle D Giggles, €11.95
Skelligs Irish unisex socks, Sock Co Op, €9.95
My Name Is Ted leather hand sanitiser holder, Brown Thomas, €69