Present and correct: The ultimate Christmas gift guide

Ho ho holy God! 2020 is shaping up to be a Christmas with a difference.

With Covid-19 putting the kibosh on all things merry and bright, there’s never been a better time to spread some retail love.

Whether you're playing Secret Santa, decking the halls or dressing up for Zoom drinks we’ve got the Lockdown-limbo shopping tips to make your yuletide a cracker.

Tweed dog collars, self-care kits, personalised whiskey bottles and Cork-centric prints are just some of the goodies from retailers – local and large – making spirits bright; plus 20 gifts under €20 to keep those stockings stuffed.

Go on, spread some cheer. It’s allowed!

SANTA PAWS

Orwell and Browne, €45

Donegal tweed dog collar, Orwell and Browne, €45

April and the Bear, €12

Crazy Cat Lady book, April and the Bear, €12

Foxford, €20

Wild & Woofy new cat starter kit, Foxford Woollen Mills, €20

Pet Bliss, €3.99

Good Boy chewy selection box for dogs, Pet Bliss, €3.99

Aldi, €44.25

Pet sofa, Aldi, €44.25

Pet Bliss, was €12.99, now €8.99

Champaws ‘Bubble & Squeak’ luxury dog gift pack with toy, Pet Bliss, was €12.99; now €8.99

Urban Pup, €32.22

Quilted town & country coat, Urban Pup, €32.22

SPARKLE

Voya, €36

Angelicus Serratus nourishing body oil, Voya, €36

The Body Shop, €200

‘Make It Real Together’ ultimate Advent calendar, The Body Shop, €200

Brown Thomas, €77.71

Nunaïa nourishing radiance serum, Brown Thomas, €77.71

Kilkenny Shop, was €35, now €31.50

Jo Browne facial cleansing balm, Kilkenny Shop, was €35; now €31.50

CURRYS PC WORLD, €529

Dyson Airwrap complete hair styler limited edition gift kit, Currys PC World, €529

Louise Kennedy, Air Essence €195, Petite Essence €75

Agraria lavender and rosemary fragrance, Louise Kennedy, Air Essence €195; Petite Essence €75

Kiehl's, €16

Limited Edition coriander bar soap 150g, Kiehl’s, €16

Brown Thomas, €33

Yves Saint Laurent ‘Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils Eye’ gift set Brown Thomas, €33

SHINE

Dr. Bronner’s, €10.95

18-in-1 peppermint pure Castile liquid soap 236ml, Dr Bronner’s, €10.95

Donegal Natural Soap, €39.95

Essential grooming hamper, The Donegal Natural Soap Company, €39.95

Manly Stuff, €49.95

Vintage safety razor shaving set, Manly Stuff, €49.95

Oxmantown, €42

Charcoal & seaweed face & body soap, rosemary & cedarwood beard oil & vetiver sage beard & face balm skincare kit, Oxmantown Skincare, €42

Brown Thomas, €80.66

Escentric Molecules ‘Molecule 01’ fragrance, Brown Thomas, €80.66

Arnotts, €39.35

The Ritual of Samurai ‘Invigorating’ collection, Arnotts, €39.35

Millies, was €76, now €49

Elemis grooming duo gift set, Millies, was €76; now €49

EAT, DRINK, & BE MERRY

Ardkeen.com, €55

The Copper Coast hamper, Ardkeen.com, €55

Clonakilty Distillery, €55

Personalised whiskey bottle (Double Oak Cask, Port Cask or Single Grain), Clonakilty Distillery, €55

Bean & Goose, €5.50

Sour Cherry chocolate square, Bean & Goose, €5.50

April and the Bear, €45

Cheeseporn cheese board (includes two knives), April and the Bear, €45



Designist, €10

Sheela Na Gig tea towel, Designist, €10

Millbee, €20

Beeswax food wrap 3-pack, Millbee, €20

Nutshed, €25

NutShed Rawb gift box, Nutshed, €25

April and the Bear, €95

‘Nutcracker and Cocktails’ gift box, April and the Bear, €95

HO HO HO-ME BIRDS

Louise Kennedy, €550

ANNA by RabLabs Fim bookends, Louise Kennedy, €550

Jando, from €40

Cobh Cathedral print, Jando, framed pieces from €40

Foxford, €10

Eoin O’Connor ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ mug, Foxford Woollen Mills, €10

La Bougie, €25

Lichen and Winter Jasmine candle (made in Cork), La Bougie, €25

Reuzi.ie, €26.50

Irish pure wool slippers, Reuzi, €26.50

Simple Things, €215

Herringbone ochre cream throw, Simple Things, €215

FESTIVE FASHION FOR MR CLAUS

Avoca, €249

‘Dawson’ tweed jacket, Avoca, €249

Brown Thomas, €160

Kurt Geiger London ‘Frederick’ Chelsea boots, Brown Thomas, €160

Keanes, €150

Yellow gold plain pocket watch, Keanes, €150

Large and in Charge, €45

Slogan sweatshirt, Large and in Charge, €45

Manly Stuff, €19.99

Grey and orange silk pocket square, Manly Stuff, €19.99

Orwell & Browne, was €105, now €90

Donegal tweed gift box set, Orwell & Browne, was €105; now €90

Stable of Ireland, €130

Irish linen tie, Stable of Ireland, €130

100% baby Alpaca ‘Night Sky’ beanie, Simple Things, €100

Stable of Ireland, €195

Donegal Aran jumper, Stable of Ireland, €195

Stable of Ireland, €380

Handwoven Críos wrap, Stable of Ireland, €385

FESTIVE FASHION FOR MS CLAUS

Jill & Gill, €60

‘Anna’ t-shirt, Jill & Gill, €60

Arnotts, €169

Samsoe Samsoe ‘Harriet’ brocade dress, Arnotts, €169

Susannagh Grogan, €80

Floral chain small silk scarf, Susannagh Grogan €80

Louise Kennedy, €1,395

‘Kennedy Bag 26’, Louise Kennedy, €1,395

Loulerie, €165

Mignonne Gavigan mini ‘Madeline’ earrings, Loulerie, €165

Nicki Hoyne, €225

Polka-dot pony-hair camera bag, Nicki Hoyne Collection, €225

The Landskein, €898

‘Chester’ 100% lambswool Donegal tweed unstructured longline coat, The Landskein, €898

Susannagh Grogan, two for €35

Face coverings, Susannagh Grogan, two for €35

LITTLE ANGELS

Jiminy.ie, €24.58 each

Rubens Barn mini eco bud 100% organic cotton handmade empathy dolls, Jiminy Eco Toys, €24.58 each

Hairy Baby, €22

Kids’ hoodies, Hairy Baby, €22

Miggle D Giggles, €19.95

Michael D teddy, Miggle D Giggles, €19.95

Jiminy.ie, from €3.43-€65.90.jpg

PLAYin Choc organic Christmas advent calendars, Jiminy Eco Toys, from €3.43-€65.90

Designist, €11

Wooden teether, Designist, €11

Easons, was €10.99, now €8.99

‘Break the Mould’ by Sinéad Burke, Easons, was €10.99; now €8.99

Lapa Beag, A3 €15, A4 €22

Smugairle róin unframed print, Lapa Beag, A3 €15; A4 €22

Smyths, €32

LEGO 10698 Classic large creative brick box set, Smyths, €32.99

Mimi & Bowe Classic Lounge Set, €36

Classic lounge-pyjama set, Mimi & Bowe, €36

GADGET GURUS

CURRYS PC WORLD and Currys.ie, €369.99

Breville One-Touch coffee machine, Currys PC World, €369.99

CURRYS PC WORLD and Currys.ie, €69.99

Nutribullet 600 Series blender, Currys PC World, €69.99

MintPlus.ie, €229

Fitbit ‘Versa 3’ health fitness smartwatch, MintPlus, €229

Mintplus.ie, €45

Sony MDR10RC headphones, Mintplus, €45

April and the Bear, €85

‘Oblio’ charger and sanitiser, April and the Bear, €85

April and the Bear, €68

Tykho 3 FM radio and Bluetooth speaker, April and the Bear, €68

Holden Leather Goods, €36

Holden cable tidy box set, Holden Leather Goods, €36

ALL IS CALM

Mama Moments, €50

‘The Cosy Box’ self-care kit, Mama Moments, €50

reuzi.ie, €29.99

‘Grow Your Own Eucalyptus Tree’ kit, Reuzi, €29.99

April and the Bear, €105

‘Yummy Yogi’ gift box, April and the Bear, €105

Stonewash leggings, €65, crop top €35, Organic Movement. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan

Stonewash leggings, €65; crop top €35, Organic Movement

KDK, €45

‘Dreamer’ silk eye mask, KDK, €45

Mother Reusables, €30

‘Hippycrite’ sustainable water bottle, Mother Reusables, €30

Huku, €138

Huku Original balance board, Huku, €138

April and the Bear, €15

The Sustainable-ish Living Guide, by Jen Gale, April and the Bear, €15

TheNatureofThings, €60

‘Sleep Well’ essential oil gift set, The Nature of Things, €60

Hayfield Manor, €162 per person sharing

‘Corkonlyan’ offer (bed, breakfast and evening meal), Hayfield Manor, €162 per person sharing

STOCKING STUFFERS

Irish Socksciety, €5

‘How Ya’ face covering, Irish Socksciety, €5

IrishSocksciety, was €25, now €20

‘Grand’ bobble hat, Irish Socksciety, was €25; now €20

Jiminy.ie, €23.60

‘Keep This Cracker’ - 6 reusable Christmas crackers, Jiminy Eco Toys, €23.60

Jill & Gill, €100

‘Katie’ A3 archival print (edition of 30), Jill & Gill, €100

Miggle D Giggles, €11.95

‘Make Ireland Giggle Again’ hat, Miggle D Giggles, €11.95

Sock Co Op, €9.95

Skelligs Irish unisex socks, Sock Co Op, €9.95

Brown Thomas, €69

My Name Is Ted leather hand sanitiser holder, Brown Thomas, €69