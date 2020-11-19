Thursday TV Tips: Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh narrates life on the Dingle Peninsula 

— and knowing and growing onions in Cork
Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 14:00

Dúiseacht

TG4, 8pm

New series following life on the Dingle Peninsula during Covid-19 over 6 months from May to early October 2020. Narrated by broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, the title of the series was taken from Mícheal’s inspirational quote ‘Dúiseacht le dúthracht le breacadh an lae’ — ‘To wake with enthusiasm at the dawning of day’.

Dúiseacht is a new five-part documentary series following life on the Dingle Peninsula from May to October 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Breandán Ó Beaglaoich has been enjoying the stillness of life during Lockdown.

Micheál, who spent much of the pandemic cocooning in his native Dún Síon outside Dingle, shared the inspiring and still relevant wisdom of his Grandmother, which resonated with many early on in the pandemic and is recorded in the school’s folklore collection, collected in the 1930s.

Ear to the Ground

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Darragh will be at the Roscrea mart in Tipperary to see how online bidding is working for farmers, Helen will be in Cork with Ned and Edward English at Castlecor Potatoes in Mallow for their onion harvest, and Ella will be making beer in Laois Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery.

Fíorscéal (Selling Children)

TG4, 10:30pm

In the world's largest democracy, India, millions of vulnerable children are bought and sold, given only what they need to survive another day. A look at the lives of children who have been denied a childhood and an education to be sold to work in mica mines, to pick tea leaves at plantations, to work as domestic helpers and even sold as brides when they are just young girls.

Lessons I learned from the last lockdown

