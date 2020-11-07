Our critics pick 100 things to keep you busy while you stay in 

A couple experiencing fertility issues find their marriage strained to breaking point whilst on holiday in Sardinia.
Whimsical festive tale about legendary inventor Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker).
Thriller in which a house renovation leads to simmering tension and bloody violence as tempers spiral out of control.
Sophia Loren stars as a Holocaust survivor who bonds with a young immigrant.
Throwback horror in which a lonely bachelor meets a charming but sinister new friend on VHS tape. Wil Wheaton stars.
Animated tale in which a young girl can create and control other children’s dreams.
Psychological thriller set in a religious community rent by accusations of witchcraft and black magic. Catherine Walker stars.
Offbeat comedy in which a couple discover a hitch with their perfect apartment: ritualised sacrifice.
Animated movie in which Alien X sets out to save Earth from aliens trying to steal its gravity. (Netflix)
Ron Howard directs a gripping family drama set in the Appalachian backwoods, based on the best-selling book. Amy Adams stars.
Historical epic in which a Carpathian village is besieged by the might of the Mongol Empire.
Screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) struggles to complete Citizen Kane. David Fincher directs.
Drama based on the real-life experiences of genital mutilation campaigner Ifrah Ahmed (Aja Naomi King). Mary McGuckian directs. (cinema release)
Videogame adaptation in which Milla Jovovich battles against phenomenally powerful aliens.
A séance held on Zoom? What could possibly go wrong? Horror directed by Rob Savage.
A conservative father moves in with his gay son. Viggo Mortensen stars and directs.
Ryan Reynolds discovers that he’s a non-playing character in a brutal video game.
Musical theatre stars rally to the cause of a young woman who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. Meryl Streep stars.
More fluffy fun from Beatrix Potter’s creations, with Peter voiced by James Corden.
Grieving father Kevin Costner sets out to find his grandson. Diane Lane co-stars.
Kenneth Branagh stars as Poirot in an all-star remake of the Agatha Christie classic.
Eddie Murphy stars in a sequel to his 1988 comedy smash. Craig Brewer directs.
Viola Davis stars as Ma Rainey, aka the Mother of the Blues. Chadwick Boseman co-stars.
Festive romance in which a woman’s Christmas wish goes slightly awry. Cindy Sampson stars.
Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman takes on new foes, Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
Having gone country with her previous LP, Minogue return to glitter-ball first principles with her 15th studio album.
The X-Factor girl group have parted ways with Simon Cowell, launched their own reality series in– and in November unleash their sixth album.
For those about to rock, Antipodean guitar juggernauts AC/DC crash back with album number 17 – their first since the 2017 death of guitarist Malcolm Young.
The singer with the booming voice releases an LP that she self-engineered during the Covid lockdown.
The Limerick band’s 1994 chart-topper receives the legacy treatment, including demo tapes, b-sides and a remastering of the LP.
The Londoner floored critics with 2019’s. Now she pays tribute to Radiohead, Grimes and Elliott Smith in a dark, dreamy covers record.
K-Pop is all conquering and here is another reminder of its ubiquity as the Seoul boyband put out an all-Korean language LP.
Strictly Come Dancing star Hrvy – aka Harvey Cantwell – will hope to cash in on some of his prime-time cachet with a debut album.
Tripped out pop from Melbourne psychedelia purveyors.
Having charmed us with her Zombie cover, Cyrus goes back to pop basics with a record featuring production and co-writes by Mark Ronson, Max Martin and The Neptunes.
Billy Corgan’s grunge veterans spring back with a new double album – their first two-for-the-price-of-one offering since Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness 25 years ago.
Delayed since Spring for obvious reasons, the colourful early 2000s pop sensations release their long-awaited comeback LP.
Gen Z glam pin-up Dominic Richard Harrison releases the follow-up to 2018’s chart-crashing 21st Century Liability.
Big-haired Canadian pop heartthrob returns with what he promises is his most “honest” record yet.
Cult Australian dance group release just their third album in 20 years.
Kylie launches her latest LP (see above) with a 50 minute shindig with some old hits promised.
The Mullingar native and former One Direction member performs songs from his albumsand from Royal Albert Hall – with proceeds going to his touring crew.
Fresh from singing on Saturday Night Live, r’n b star H.E.R. appears on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel, alongside sweet-voiced superstar Khalid.
The indie singer marks the release of her newLP with a livestream show from London.
Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Daði Freyr, and Ásgei “headline” this virtual festival from Reykjavik.
The head-bangers supreme play an acoustic concert to benefit their All Within My Hands charity.
The country icon treats fans to a journey through her 40-year back catalogue.
Wainwright takes fans through his studio albums – with the focus this week on his 2005 masterpiece.
The soft-rock warriors introduce new members of the band – and play all the hits – live from LA.
The experimental electronic artist promises an “audio-visual extravaganza”.
British film-maker Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave, etc) has created this five-part drama series exploring various aspects of life for black people in Britain. First up is the true tale of Frank Crichlow and how his Mangrove restaurant in Notting Hill in 1970 was targeted by police.
Cue the entry of two huge figures in Britain's recent history: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, with the latter figure being played by Gillian Anderson. Ireland also features strongly in one episode, but unfortunately that's for the killing of Louis Mountbatten in Co Sligo.
A documentary series on the Dóchas women's section of Mountjoy shows how in many ways it's a very different regime to the men's prison. For instance, babies are allowed stay in the prison with their mothers up until their first birthday.
In previous eras, censorship was associated with the conservative right. In this show, the Trainspotting author delves into the cancel culture of the liberal left, and the huge issue of whether it stifles creativity.
Promising seven-part series developed by Ethan Hawke. Told from the perspective of a young slave in the US in the 18th century, it follows a group of abolitionist soldiers in Kansas.
Dolly's status seems to have risen even higher in recent years, and in this film the 74-year-old puts a female spin on the Scrooge story.
National morale probably couldn't have survived if this was cancelled. Ryan Tubridy and co have been putting together a show with a difference, with no live audience or in-studio testers. In these times of no gatherings, you'd imagine it could be more important than ever.
It's the centenary of the birth of Christy Ring, and this documentary pays fitting tribute to the greatest ever hurler. The programme-makers have a decent pedigree as they are largely the same team who gave us the excellent hurling series The Game in 2018.
International media will reference this new series as an innovative period drama from Shonda Rhimes, complete with voiceover from Julie Andrews. The rest of us just want to see Nicola Coughlan in her first major role since playing Clare in Derry Girls.
Lighthearted ten-part drama series on the reign of Catherine the Great in Russia. Elle Fanning – sister of Dakota – is in the title role, with British actor Nicholas Hoult playing hubby/emperor Peter.
Colman Noctor is on the hunt for real-world solutions for carers so they can understand the meaning behind a child's behaviour.
Join the former first lady as she goes deep with some of her best friends and loved ones. And yes, Barack is episode 1.
A social history of Dublin, told by historian Donal Fallon and focusing on the stories that we might not know of.
Tales to make you laugh and cry, recommended for ages 5 to 105. Great family listening - the perfect antidote to too much screentime.
Joe Sugg and Kim Winston share the latest backstage action on the UK's favourite dance competition
If you want to feel like you're sitting at a crowded kitchen table with endless pots of tea and loads of funny stories, this is for you.
True crime fans will love this season, where we meet Dr Fata, the doctor who put cancer-free patients through chemo.
Two journalists delve into stories of well-known people they feel have been "miscast in the public imagination". Start with the three episodes on Princess Diana.
Beatrice and Rosemary McCabe are Irish sisters living in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their podcast is a hilarious take on what it's like to find yourself living in close proximity to your sibling, as adults.
A modern telling of American history, framed as the moments that made the world the way it is, today.
Personal stories from the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter movement, presented by Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Vickie Maye asks Ireland's most familiar faces about the life moments which defined them.
Ask Sarah Silverman anything: yes, really. The comedian answers questions from her fans ranging from the political to the utterly bananas. Funny and endearing.
Join Jonathan Goldstein as he tries to help people try to resolve a moment from their past that they wish they could change.
This scintillating crime podcast follows two journalists as they probe a scam luring film business hopefuls to fake shoots in Jakarta. If you loved The Missing Crypto Queen, you'll love this.
An illuminating journey through science, philosophy and history from ‘the poet of modern physics'.
Thoroughly of our time, join journalist Ellen Coyne as she wrestles with whether or not she wants to re-join the Catholic church.
Michael shares personal stories and observations about illness and health, ageing, the strength of family and friends, and how our perceptions about time affect the way we approach mortality.
This book is full of Tyson Fury's inspirational advice on how we can all improve our physical and mental health, and create a champion mind-set.
A legacy-defining book from Sir David Attenborough, reflecting on his life’s work, the dramatic changes to the planet he has witnessed, and what we can do to make a better future.
The bestselling author and radio personality answers the question he is asked more than any other: ‘what have you changed you mind about?’
Barry Geraghty is a horse racing legend, having rode almost 2000 winners in his career. True Colours explores what sets him apart and gives him the mental strength to carry on.
John Creedon dives headfirst into what made us who we are, and what being Irish truly means.
Surprisingly well written, Hollywood star McConaughey aims to teach his readers how to be like him – in his words, “how to be a good man. How to have meaning in life. How to be more me.”
Noel shares the moving and often funny stories of the animals he's treated and the unique 'animal people' he has met along the way.
Jake Brigance, star of A Time To Kill is back in a classic Grisham courtroom drama that is classic Grisham.
The anti-Covid cookbook we all need – a tome of reassuringly comforting recipes from the queen of indulgence.
A rip-roaring, action packed, page-turning adventure that will be a fixture on bookshelves around the world come Christmas.
As told by Dolly Parton in her own inimitable words, explore the songs that have defined her journey
A page-turner exploring the intricacies of being sisters and questioning a need to protect over a need for the truth.
Linda Kenny, Alf McCarthy, and co have moved their popular Sunday Songbook series to an audio broadcast for their take on the life and music of Ol' Blue-Eyes.
Organisers moved the festival online this year, with films available to view for €7.50. Highlights include Wildfire, starring the late Nika McGuigan.
A joint project between the Abbey and the GAA has 14 actors bringing to life the voices of the people killed by British forces on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, a hundred years on Nov 21, 1920.
Cork woman Molly Lynch is live from London for a performance of musical theatre numbers, including tunes from the classic Carousel, and also The Last Five Years, a show she's been starring in on the West End.
The German composer's famous piece was first performed in Dublin in 1742, and for this performance the Irish Baroque Orchestra will use instruments of that period. They'll be joined by Chamber Choir Ireland and soprano Anna Devin for a performance that's part of the National Concert Hall's Classical Livestream series.
Next up in an ongoing series of weekly online tastings of one of Ireland’s oldest alcoholic beverages, Kinsale Mead introduce their barrel-aged meads, via 40 minute tutored tastings, including a colourful history of mead in Ireland, washed down with pre-ordered tasting kits including four 50ml bottles, an exclusive tasting glass, tasting card and discounts on online purchases.
Winter Warmers online demo, one pot wonders, including stews, casseroles, hotpots to warm the cockles this winter, to launch their online cookery school programme with other classes including an interactive seafood cookalong class in association with Sustainable Seafood Ireland and a Christmas Dinner Special class, a step-by-step guide to cooking the entire main course.
Ballymaloe House pastry chef JR Ryall, winners of the Trolley of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards, in 2019, shares the secrets of the world renowned dessert trolley and teaches you how to make six or seven delicious desserts including ice creams, chocolate desserts, meringue confections and other seasonal classics.
Celebrating the use of wool in Irish fashion and fabric design, this exhibition of art photography and installations present the work of Irish designers and makers including Colin Burke, Tweed Project, Bernie Murphy, Magee 1866, Rebecca Marsden, Electronic Sheep. Curated by art director and stylist, Paula Hughes, with fashion photographer, Eilish McCormick, and fashion filmby photographer and filmmaker, Perry Ogden.
Free entry; COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Meet Julie Peelo: the Irish fashion designer whose established reputation is set to launch PEELO – a contemporary bag and accessory line. Behind PEELO is the result of twenty years’ experience working for brands like Marni, John Galliano and DVF. At its heart is inspiration from architecture and design; a focus on premium materials manufactured in Europe; and a legacy of modern collectables that are built to last.