Our critics pick 100 things to keep you busy while you stay in 

MOVIES:

Sophia Loren: stars as a Holocaust survivor in Netflix' 'The Life Ahead'

November 11, Netflix

A couple experiencing fertility issues find their marriage strained to breaking point whilst on holiday in Sardinia.

2: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 13, Netflix

Whimsical festive tale about legendary inventor Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker).

3: Concrete Plans

November 13, streaming release

Thriller in which a house renovation leads to simmering tension and bloody violence as tempers spiral out of control.

4: The Life Ahead

November 13, Netflix

Sophia Loren stars as a Holocaust survivor who bonds with a young immigrant.

5: Rent-a-Pal

November 16, streaming release

Throwback horror in which a lonely bachelor meets a charming but sinister new friend on VHS tape. Wil Wheaton stars.

6: Dream Builders

November 16, Netflix

Animated tale in which a young girl can create and control other children’s dreams.

7: Blood Harvest

November 16, streaming release

Psychological thriller set in a religious community rent by accusations of witchcraft and black magic. Catherine Walker stars.

8: Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

November 20, Amazon Prime

Offbeat comedy in which a couple discover a hitch with their perfect apartment: ritualised sacrifice.

9: Alien Xmas

November 20, Netflix

Animated movie in which Alien X sets out to save Earth from aliens trying to steal its gravity. (Netflix)

10: Hillbilly Elegy

November 24, Netflix

Ron Howard directs a gripping family drama set in the Appalachian backwoods, based on the best-selling book. Amy Adams stars.

11: Fall of a Kingdom

November 30, streaming release

Historical epic in which a Carpathian village is besieged by the might of the Mongol Empire.

12: Mank

December 4, Netflix

Screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) struggles to complete Citizen Kane. David Fincher directs.

Ryan Reynolds: plays the role of a newly-sentient NPC in a violent videogame in 'Free Guy'

13: A Girl from Mogadishu

December 4, cinema release

Drama based on the real-life experiences of genital mutilation campaigner Ifrah Ahmed (Aja Naomi King). Mary McGuckian directs. (cinema release)

14: Monster Hunter

December 4, cinema release

Videogame adaptation in which Milla Jovovich battles against phenomenally powerful aliens.

15: Host

December 4, streaming release

A séance held on Zoom? What could possibly go wrong? Horror directed by Rob Savage.

16: Falling

December 4, cinema release

A conservative father moves in with his gay son. Viggo Mortensen stars and directs.

17: Free Guy

December 11, cinema release

Ryan Reynolds discovers that he’s a non-playing character in a brutal video game.

18: The Prom

December 11, Netflix

Musical theatre stars rally to the cause of a young woman who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. Meryl Streep stars.

19: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

December 11, cinema release

More fluffy fun from Beatrix Potter’s creations, with Peter voiced by James Corden.

20: Let Him Go

December 11, cinema release

Grieving father Kevin Costner sets out to find his grandson. Diane Lane co-stars.

21: Death on the Nile

December 18, cinema release

Kenneth Branagh stars as Poirot in an all-star remake of the Agatha Christie classic.

22: Coming 2 America

December 18, cinema release

Eddie Murphy stars in a sequel to his 1988 comedy smash. Craig Brewer directs.

23: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

December 18, Netflix

Viola Davis stars as Ma Rainey, aka the Mother of the Blues. Chadwick Boseman co-stars.

24: A Christmas Crush

December 18, Amazon Prime

Festive romance in which a woman’s Christmas wish goes slightly awry. Cindy Sampson stars.

25: Wonder Woman 1984

December 25, cinema release

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman takes on new foes, Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Note: all release dates and formats are correct at the time of going to press.

Declan Burke

MUSIC:

Albums

Kylie Minogue: Australian pop icon is set to release her fifteenth studio album

November 6

Having gone country with her previous LP, Minogue return to glitter-ball first principles with her 15th studio album.

27: Little Mix - Confetti

November 6

The X-Factor girl group have parted ways with Simon Cowell, launched their own reality series in Little Mix: The Search – and in November unleash their sixth album.

28: AC/DC - Power Up

November 13

For those about to rock, Antipodean guitar juggernauts AC/DC crash back with album number 17 – their first since the 2017 death of guitarist Malcolm Young.

29: Paloma Faith - Infinite Things

November 13

The singer with the booming voice releases an LP that she self-engineered during the Covid lockdown.

30: The Cranberries - No Need To Argue (Expanded Edition)

November 13

The Limerick band’s 1994 chart-topper receives the legacy treatment, including demo tapes, b-sides and a remastering of the LP.

31: Marika Hackman - Covers

November 13

The Londoner floored critics with 2019’s Any Human Friend. Now she pays tribute to Radiohead, Grimes and Elliott Smith in a dark, dreamy covers record.

32: BTS - Be

November 20

K-Pop is all conquering and here is another reminder of its ubiquity as the Seoul boyband put out an all-Korean language LP.

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins at Glastonbury 2013: alt-rock veterans return with a new double-album

33: Hrvy - Can Anybody Hear Me?

November 20

Strictly Come Dancing star Hrvy – aka Harvey Cantwell – will hope to cash in on some of his prime-time cachet with a debut album.

34: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - K.G.

November 20

Tripped out pop from Melbourne psychedelia purveyors.

35: Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts

November 27

Having charmed us with her Zombie cover, Cyrus goes back to pop basics with a record featuring production and co-writes by Mark Ronson, Max Martin and The Neptunes.

36: Smashing Pumpkins - Cyr

November 27

Billy Corgan’s grunge veterans spring back with a new double album – their first two-for-the-price-of-one offering since Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness 25 years ago.

37: Steps - What the Future Holds

November 27

Delayed since Spring for obvious reasons, the colourful early 2000s pop sensations release their long-awaited comeback LP.

38: Yungblud - Weird!

December 4

Gen Z glam pin-up Dominic Richard Harrison releases the follow-up to 2018’s chart-crashing 21st Century Liability.

39: Shawn Mendes - Wonder

December 4

Big-haired Canadian pop heartthrob returns with what he promises is his most “honest” record yet.

40: The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You

December 11

Cult Australian dance group release just their third album in 20 years.

Streaming Concerts

Emmylou Harris, performing in Millstreet in 2006: taking fans through the hits online

November 7

Kylie launches her latest LP (see above) with a 50 minute shindig with some old hits promised.

42: Niall Horan

November 7

The Mullingar native and former One Direction member performs songs from his albums Flicker and Heartbreak Weather from Royal Albert Hall – with proceeds going to his touring crew.

43: H.E.R. and Khalid

November 12

Fresh from singing on Saturday Night Live, r’n b star H.E.R. appears on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel, alongside sweet-voiced superstar Khalid.

44: Marika Hackman

November 13

The indie singer marks the release of her new Covers LP with a livestream show from London.

45: Iceland Airwaves Festival

November 14

Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Daði Freyr, and Ásgei “headline” this virtual festival from Reykjavik.

Flying Lotus: catch the composer online on November 28

46: Metallica

November 14

The head-bangers supreme play an acoustic concert to benefit their All Within My Hands charity.

47: Emmylou Harris and Friends: Live from City Winery, Nashville

November 20

The country icon treats fans to a journey through her 40-year back catalogue.

48: Rufus Wainwright

November 20

Wainwright takes fans through his studio albums – with the focus this week on his 2005 masterpiece Want.

49: Toto

November 21

The soft-rock warriors introduce new members of the band – and play all the hits – live from LA.

50: Flying Lotus

November 28

The experimental electronic artist promises an “audio-visual extravaganza”.

Ed Power

TELEVISION

Emma Corrin as Diana in The Crown.

BBC One, Nov 15

British film-maker Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave, etc) has created this five-part drama series exploring various aspects of life for black people in Britain. First up is the true tale of Frank Crichlow and how his Mangrove restaurant in Notting Hill in 1970 was targeted by police.

52: The Crown

Netflix, Nov 15

Cue the entry of two huge figures in Britain's recent history: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, with the latter figure being played by Gillian Anderson. Ireland also features strongly in one episode, but unfortunately that's for the killing of Louis Mountbatten in Co Sligo.

53: Inside Ireland’s Women’s Prison

Virgin Media One, tbc

A documentary series on the Dóchas women's section of Mountjoy shows how in many ways it's a very different regime to the men's prison. For instance, babies are allowed stay in the prison with their mothers up until their first birthday.

54: Offended by Irvine Welsh

Sky Arts, Nov 17

In previous eras, censorship was associated with the conservative right. In this show, the Trainspotting author delves into the cancel culture of the liberal left, and the huge issue of whether it stifles creativity.

55: The Good Lord Bird

Sky Atlantic, Nov 18

Promising seven-part series developed by Ethan Hawke. Told from the perspective of a young slave in the US in the 18th century, it follows a group of abolitionist soldiers in Kansas.

56: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Netflix, Nov 22

Dolly's status seems to have risen even higher in recent years, and in this film the 74-year-old puts a female spin on the Scrooge story.

Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Toy Show last year: we're looking at a different Yuletide special in 2020

57: The Late Late Toy Show

RTÉ One, Nov 27

National morale probably couldn't have survived if this was cancelled. Ryan Tubridy and co have been putting together a show with a difference, with no live audience or in-studio testers. In these times of no gatherings, you'd imagine it could be more important than ever.

58: Christy Ring

RTÉ One, December

It's the centenary of the birth of Christy Ring, and this documentary pays fitting tribute to the greatest ever hurler. The programme-makers have a decent pedigree as they are largely the same team who gave us the excellent hurling series The Game in 2018.

59: Bridgerton

Netflix, Christmas Day

International media will reference this new series as an innovative period drama from Shonda Rhimes, complete with voiceover from Julie Andrews. The rest of us just want to see Nicola Coughlan in her first major role since playing Clare in Derry Girls.

60: The Great

Channel 4, January

Lighthearted ten-part drama series on the reign of Catherine the Great in Russia. Elle Fanning – sister of Dakota – is in the title role, with British actor Nicholas Hoult playing hubby/emperor Peter.

Des O'Driscoll

PODCASTS:

Tommy Tiernan and Hector O'hEochagáin: comedy veterans making progress in the podcast game

Colman Noctor is on the hunt for real-world solutions for carers so they can understand the meaning behind a child's behaviour.

62: The Michelle Obama Podcast (Higher Ground)

Join the former first lady as she goes deep with some of her best friends and loved ones. And yes, Barack is episode 1.

63: Three Castles Burning

A social history of Dublin, told by historian Donal Fallon and focusing on the stories that we might not know of.

64: Supergreat Kids' Stories (Wardour)

Tales to make you laugh and cry, recommended for ages 5 to 105. Great family listening - the perfect antidote to too much screentime.

65: Strictly Come Dancing: The Official Podcast (BBC)

Joe Sugg and Kim Winston share the latest backstage action on the UK's favourite dance competition

66: The Tommy and Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt

If you want to feel like you're sitting at a crowded kitchen table with endless pots of tea and loads of funny stories, this is for you.

Sarah Silverman: comedian's podcast sees her taking questions from the public, with unpredictable consequences

True crime fans will love this season, where we meet Dr Fata, the doctor who put cancer-free patients through chemo.

68: You're Wrong About

Two journalists delve into stories of well-known people they feel have been "miscast in the public imagination". Start with the three episodes on Princess Diana.

69: Not Without My Sister (The Warren)

Beatrice and Rosemary McCabe are Irish sisters living in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their podcast is a hilarious take on what it's like to find yourself living in close proximity to your sibling, as adults.

70: Throughline (NPR)

A modern telling of American history, framed as the moments that made the world the way it is, today.

71: Resistance (Gimlet)

Personal stories from the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter movement, presented by Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

72: The Weekend Podcast (Irish Examiner)

Vickie Maye asks Ireland's most familiar faces about the life moments which defined them.

73: The Sarah Silverman Podcast (Kast)

Ask Sarah Silverman anything: yes, really. The comedian answers questions from her fans ranging from the political to the utterly bananas. Funny and endearing.

74: Heavyweight - Season Five (Gimlet)

Join Jonathan Goldstein as he tries to help people try to resolve a moment from their past that they wish they could change.

75: Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen (Campside Media)

This scintillating crime podcast follows two journalists as they probe a scam luring film business hopefuls to fake shoots in Jakarta. If you loved The Missing Crypto Queen, you'll love this.

Ciara McDonnell

BOOKS:

'Are You There, God?, It's Me, Ellen' sees journalist Ellen Coyne wrestle with matters of faith

November 5, Allen Lane

An illuminating journey through science, philosophy and history from ‘the poet of modern physics'.

77: Ellen Coyne - Are You There God? It’s Me, Ellen

out now, Gill

Thoroughly of our time, join journalist Ellen Coyne as she wrestles with whether or not she wants to re-join the Catholic church.

78: Michael J. Fox - No Time Like The Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality

November 17, Headline

Michael shares personal stories and observations about illness and health, ageing, the strength of family and friends, and how our perceptions about time affect the way we approach mortality.

79: Tyson Fury - The Furious Method: Transform Your Body, Mind & Goals

Nov 12, Century

This book is full of Tyson Fury's inspirational advice on how we can all improve our physical and mental health, and create a champion mind-set.

80: David Attenborough - A Life on Our Planet

out now, Penguin

A legacy-defining book from Sir David Attenborough, reflecting on his life’s work, the dramatic changes to the planet he has witnessed, and what we can do to make a better future.

81: James O'Brien - How Not To Be Wrong: The Art of Changing Your Mind

out now, WH Allen

The bestselling author and radio personality answers the question he is asked more than any other: ‘what have you changed you mind about?’

82: Barry Geraghty - True Colours

out now, Gill

Barry Geraghty is a horse racing legend, having rode almost 2000 winners in his career. True Colours explores what sets him apart and gives him the mental strength to carry on.

John Creedon's 'That Place We Call Home' takes a look at our sense of place

out now, Gill

John Creedon dives headfirst into what made us who we are, and what being Irish truly means.

84: Matthew McConaughey - Greenlights

out now, Headline

Surprisingly well written, Hollywood star McConaughey aims to teach his readers how to be like him – in his words, “how to be a good man. How to have meaning in life. How to be more me.”

85: Prof Noel Fitzpatrick - How Animals Saved My Life: Being the Supervet

out now, Trapeze

Noel shares the moving and often funny stories of the animals he's treated and the unique 'animal people' he has met along the way.

86: John Grisham - A Time For Mercy

out now, Hodder & Stoughton

Jake Brigance, star of A Time To Kill is back in a classic Grisham courtroom drama that is classic Grisham.

87: Nigella Lawson - Cook, Eat, Repeat

out now, Chatto & Windus

The anti-Covid cookbook we all need – a tome of reassuringly comforting recipes from the queen of indulgence.

88: David Walliams - Code Name Bananas

November 5, Harper Collins

A rip-roaring, action packed, page-turning adventure that will be a fixture on bookshelves around the world come Christmas.

89: Dolly Parton - Songteller: My Life in Lyrics

November 17, Cassell

As told by Dolly Parton in her own inimitable words, explore the songs that have defined her journey

90: Zoe Miller - The Perfect Sister

out now, Hachette Ireland

A page-turner exploring the intricacies of being sisters and questioning a need to protect over a need for the truth.

Ciara McDonnell

ARTS/CULTURE:

The late Nika McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone in Wildfire, part of Cork International Film Festival

Nov 8; everymancork.com

Linda Kenny, Alf McCarthy, and co have moved their popular Sunday Songbook series to an audio broadcast for their take on the life and music of Ol' Blue-Eyes.

92: Cork International Film Festival

Until Nov 15

Organisers moved the festival online this year, with films available to view for €7.50. Highlights include Wildfire, starring the late Nika McGuigan.

93: 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field

Nov 20, Abbey Theatre's YouTube & Facebook

A joint project between the Abbey and the GAA has 14 actors bringing to life the voices of the people killed by British forces on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, a hundred years on Nov 21, 1920.

94: An Evening With Molly Lynch

Nov 21, corkoperahouse.ie

Cork woman Molly Lynch is live from London for a performance of musical theatre numbers, including tunes from the classic Carousel, and also The Last Five Years, a show she's been starring in on the West End.

95 Handel's Messiah

December 3, nch.ie

The German composer's famous piece was first performed in Dublin in 1742, and for this performance the Irish Baroque Orchestra will use instruments of that period. They'll be joined by Chamber Choir Ireland and soprano Anna Devin for a performance that's part of the National Concert Hall's Classical Livestream series.

Des O'Driscoll

FOOD:

Kate and Denis Dempsey of Kinsale Mead: taste-testings happening online

Nov 12; book here

Next up in an ongoing series of weekly online tastings of one of Ireland’s oldest alcoholic beverages, Kinsale Mead introduce their barrel-aged meads, via 40 minute tutored tastings, including a colourful history of mead in Ireland, washed down with pre-ordered tasting kits including four 50ml bottles, an exclusive tasting glass, tasting card and discounts on online purchases.

97: Dingle Cookery School

Nov 18; book here

Winter Warmers online demo, one pot wonders, including stews, casseroles, hotpots to warm the cockles this winter, to launch their online cookery school programme with other classes including an interactive seafood cookalong class in association with Sustainable Seafood Ireland and a Christmas Dinner Special class, a step-by-step guide to cooking the entire main course.

98: Christmas Secrets of the Ballymaloe Sweet Trolley

Dec 14; book here

Ballymaloe House pastry chef JR Ryall, winners of the Trolley of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards, in 2019, shares the secrets of the world renowned dessert trolley and teaches you how to make six or seven delicious desserts including ice creams, chocolate desserts, meringue confections and other seasonal classics.

Joe McNamee

FASHION:

Wool Showcase: fashion film, photography and installation

October 30 - November 20; ProjectBaaBaa.com

Celebrating the use of wool in Irish fashion and fabric design, this exhibition of art photography and installations present the work of Irish designers and makers including Colin Burke, Tweed Project, Bernie Murphy, Magee 1866, Rebecca Marsden, Electronic Sheep. Curated by art director and stylist, Paula Hughes, with fashion photographer, Eilish McCormick, and fashion film FÍ by photographer and filmmaker, Perry Ogden.

Free entry; COVID-19 restrictions apply.

100: Label Lookout - PEELO

Peelo.ie

Meet Julie Peelo: the Irish fashion designer whose established reputation is set to launch PEELO – a contemporary bag and accessory line. Behind PEELO is the result of twenty years’ experience working for brands like Marni, John Galliano and DVF. At its heart is inspiration from architecture and design; a focus on premium materials manufactured in Europe; and a legacy of modern collectables that are built to last.

Annmarie O'Connor