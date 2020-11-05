Abhaile: Your guide to staying in

Haven't you heard? Staying in is the new going out and no one does cosy comfort better than the Irish
Abhaile: Your guide to staying in

Our critics have 100 things to keep you busy, including book suggestions.

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 05:02

Forget Hygge, try Abhaile. The Danes cornered the market on candles and comfort but no one does cosy better than the Irish. From mammy’s stews to roaring fires it’s time to make our take on cosy global.

This Saturday's Irish Examiner includes our guide to staying in this winter, including:

  • Embracing home
  • Cosy knitwear
  • Comfort cooking
  • 100 ways to keep busy at home

From new movies to books, podcasts to music, our critics have 100 things to keep you busy.

Ruth O’Connor unveils her knitwear edit, the cosiest jumpers to wrap up in this winter.

Plus our baking challenge starts: your six-week guide to better baking begins with the basics of biscuit baking.

Find your guide to staying home in the Weekend magazine in Saturday's Irish Examiner.

