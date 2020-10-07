Cork International Short Story Festival: this week's highlights 

In hindsight, an online-only approach really was the correct choice as new Covid restrictions are introduced 
Richard Ford at a previous visit to the Cork International Short Story Festival. Picture: Des Barry

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 09:12

The Cork International Short Story Festival has avoided the current round of Covid restrictions by organising an event that is fully online. 

An impressive roster of writers includes some top Irish talent, as well as some international names, including American author Richard Ford. Highlights below. 

Each event costs just €5 to register for, with access via corkshortstory.net 

Wednesday 

7pm, Alannah Hopkin & Cathy Sweeney in conversation with Sarah Byrne

 9pm, Irenosen Okojie & Lysley Tenorio in conversation with Beverly Parayno 

Thursday

 7pm, Irish Working Class Voices: Martin Doyle, Eoin MacNamee, Rosaleen McDonagh & Lynn Ruane in conversation with Paul McVeigh

 9pm, Naomi Ishiguro & Frances Leviston in conversation with Sarah Byrne

 Friday

 7pm, Banshee issue #10 with Emma Flynn, John Patrick McHugh, Niamh Mulvey, Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan & Nathan O’Donnell

 9pm,  Bret Anthony Johnston & Ron Rash in conversation with Alannah Hopkin

Saturday

7pm, Niamh Campbell & Kit de Waal in conversation with Paul McVeigh 

9pm, Richard Ford in conversation with Anthony Walton

