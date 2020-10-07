Cork International Short Story Festival: this week's highlights 

The Cork International Short Story Festival has avoided the current round of Covid restrictions by organising an event that is fully online.

An impressive roster of writers includes some top Irish talent, as well as some international names, including American author Richard Ford. Highlights below.

Each event costs just €5 to register for, with access via corkshortstory.net

Wednesday

7pm, Alannah Hopkin & Cathy Sweeney in conversation with Sarah Byrne

9pm, Irenosen Okojie & Lysley Tenorio in conversation with Beverly Parayno

Thursday

7pm, Irish Working Class Voices: Martin Doyle, Eoin MacNamee, Rosaleen McDonagh & Lynn Ruane in conversation with Paul McVeigh

9pm, Naomi Ishiguro & Frances Leviston in conversation with Sarah Byrne

Friday

7pm, Banshee issue #10 with Emma Flynn, John Patrick McHugh, Niamh Mulvey, Chandrika Narayanan-Mohan & Nathan O’Donnell

9pm, Bret Anthony Johnston & Ron Rash in conversation with Alannah Hopkin

Saturday

7pm, Niamh Campbell & Kit de Waal in conversation with Paul McVeigh

9pm, Richard Ford in conversation with Anthony Walton