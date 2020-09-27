Five TV shows for the week ahead 

Lodging With Lucy: Paul McGrath

Monday; Virgin One, 9pm

The format of the new season has got a bit of a twist for the Covid era as the celebrities are hosted by Lucy Kennedy in a country manor in Co Meath. First up is former footballer Paul McGrath.

Honour

Tuesday; Virgin One, 9pm

True-crime drama based on the case of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old woman of Iraqi-Kurdish origin murdered in London in 2006 by members of her extended family to preserve their 'honour' after she left an abusive marriage.

The Comey Rule

Wednesday; Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Brendan Gleeson takes on the role of Donald Trump in this two-part adaptation of the memoir of former FBI director James Comey.

The Next Normal

Thursday; RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Miriam O'Callaghan presents a sort of 'state of the nation' show based on a survey about how people have been coping with the Covid restrictions.

Malcolm In The Middle

Friday, All4

One of the greatest TV comedies ever made, all seven seasons get a run on the Channel 4 streaming service.