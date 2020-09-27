Five TV shows for the week ahead 

The format of the new season has got a bit of a twist for the Covid era as the celebrities are hosted by Lucy Kennedy in a country manor in Co Meath. First up is former footballer Paul McGrath.
True-crime drama based on the case of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old woman of Iraqi-Kurdish origin murdered in London in 2006 by members of her extended family to preserve their 'honour' after she left an abusive marriage.
Brendan Gleeson takes on the role of Donald Trump in this two-part adaptation of the memoir of former FBI director James Comey.
Miriam O'Callaghan presents a sort of 'state of the nation' show based on a survey about how people have been coping with the Covid restrictions.
One of the greatest TV comedies ever made, all seven seasons get a run on the Channel 4 streaming service.