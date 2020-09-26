Keeping kids amused for autumn: streaming shows for younger viewers

1. The Twits

YouTube, now.

Martina Laird and Zubin Varla read Roald Dahl’s gleefully grotesque classic about the Mr and Mrs from hell in a stage production recorded for families adjusting to the new normal.

2. Tangled

YouTube, now

Disney is making available a live performance of its Tangled musical — adapted from the 2010 movie about Rapunzel — on YouTube.

It’s essentially high-concept panto, with singing, dancing, a despicable villain and a plucky heroine taking control of her destiny.

3. The Dragon Prince

Netflix, now

Netflix has ordered a further four seasons of the hit sword and sorcery cartoon, which plays out like Game of Thrones for kids.

But there are already three seasons to get stuck into with humans and elves vying for domination of the fantastical world of Xadia.

4. Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Netflix, now

This long-running cartoon sees Pokémon trainer Ash and his yellow comrade Pikachu discovering new pocket monsters with whom to duel.

Pokémon’s popularity has received a bump thanks to Pokémon Go and the latest generation of console games, and so the latest season of the Netflix version of the series arrives amid huge anticipation.

5. Enola Holmes

Netflix, September 23

Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things is the inquisitive younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes (Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin).

Just like her brothers she’s no slouch as a sleuth in a feature-length adaptation of Nancy Springer’s YA book series.