Saturday TV Highlights:  Mulan arrives on Netflix, Metallica play live, and Jimmy does his bit for bees

Mutiny on the Bounty

RTE One, 2.30pm

A film that suffers in comparison with the 1935 version, this 1962 take on a true tale is probably best remembered as the movie that temporarily sunk the career of Marlon Brando.

A nightmare of a production in Tahiti wasn't helped by the star's difficult behaviour, and he bore the brunt of the lukewarm reviews and poor box-office takings.

It took The Godfather many years later to re-establish Brando's reputation.

Other members of the cast include Trevor Howard and the Irish duo of Richard Harris and Noel Purcell.

Jimmy's Big Bee Rescue

Channel 4, 9pm

Jimmy Doherty concludes his series on ways that communities and individuals can do their bit to reverse the decline of bees.

Metallica: S&M2

Sky Arts, 9pm

A recording made over two concerts in California featuring the hard rock band with the San Francisco Symphony.

A follow-up to a collaboration between the two in 1999, it features many of the tunes from the original album.

Dare to be Wild

RTÉ One, 11.15pm

A soft-centred film based on the true story of Irish landscape designer Mary Reynolds and how she shook up the Chelsea Flower Show in 2002 with her Celtic-themed design.

Along the way she found love with Christy Collard (of Future Forests in West Cork), and their romance is at the heart of this tale.

Not quite the movie this story deserves.

Sport

Iceland v England (Sky Sports, ko 5pm) gets top billing in the Nations League, while other attractive games include Denmark v Belgium (Sky Sports, ko 7.45pm), Sweden v France (Sky Sports, ko 7.45pm), and Portugal v Croatia (Virgin Two, ko 7.45pm).

In rugby the second of the Pro14 semi-finals features Edinburgh v Ulster (Eir Sport, ko 7.35pm).

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley features among a stellar cast in this typically offbeat film from Charlie Kaufman.

Critics have been giving it high ratings all round, but be warned that its strange tale won't be for everyone.

Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis also star.

Away

Netflix

It may look like a space adventure, but in the early stages at least, the Hilary Swank-led series is just as much a family drama.

She's the astronaut commanding an international crew on the first mission to Mars, and faces that familiar Job v Family dilemma as she leaves her husband and teenage daughter behind.

As such, it packs more of an emotional punch than the average space procedural.

Mulan

Disney+

Following the Covid-inspired cancellation of a conventional big-screen release, this excellent live-action remake has landed on Disney's streaming service instead.

Subscribers will need to pay an extra €21.99 to watch, but the tale of young girl with warrior powers makes for highly-entertaining viewing.

Officially rated at 12s (for the fight scenes), you can probably apply some leeway to that.