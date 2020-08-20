Thursday TV highlights: A documentary on UCC's million-dollar book, and comedy from Ed Byrne

Live at the Apollo BBC Two, 9pm A new series of the stand-up comedy show, with episode one featuring John Bishop, Sarah Millican and Ed Byrne.

The Great Book of Ireland RTÉ One, 10.10pm A documentary on the incredible book originally put together by Cork poet Theo Dorgan that ended up being sold to UCC for $1m. Created with vellum pages, it features work by various figures in the arts world, including original pieces by the likes of Samuel Beckett, Louis le Brocquy and Bono.

Criminal Kids: Crime & Punishment Channel 4, 9pm A look at some of the issues around habitual young offenders who seem particularly difficult to rehabilitate. One police force is targeting a group of teenagers who are suspected of multiple burglaries at the homes of elderly people while we also meet Robert White, an adult who has spent a lot of time in prison since his teen years.

Superbad Sky Cinema, 10pm Jonah Hill and Michael Cera teamed up for this 2007 comedy in which they played two high-school students who want to party hard and lose their virginity before they graduate. Not all goes to plan, however, in a film which provides plenty LOL moments.

Robert Mitchum: Hollywood's Bad Boy Sky Arts, 10pm A new book on the making of Ryan's Daughter in Kerry details how Mitchum would serve hashish-laced food at the house he was staying in near Dingle, and this documentary reveals some of the other behaviour that contributed to his reputation. Some of it was harmless fun by today's standards, but we also hear how he also threw one film-crew member in San Francisco bay and was prone to showing up late after all-night sessions.