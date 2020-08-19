RTÉ's 'Shine' summer special to showcase new Irish music, poetry and spoken-word

Following a comprehensive run of arts-focused programming across its television, radio and digital channels throughout lockdown, including the Other Voices: Courage series and the Songs from an Empty Room fundraising event, RTÉ turns its attention to poetry, music and spoken-word performance on Saturday August 29 in an hour-long special on RTÉ One at 8.15pm.

Filmed at the Iveagh Gardens, the National Concert Hall and RTÉ studios over the course of this summer, Shine follows on from Easter's Shine Your Light special, and takes in specially-commissioned material from spoken-word artists Stephen Murphy, Natalya O'Flaherty and John Boyne, poet Jane Clarke and writing by Dermot Bolger, as performed by musician Loah and RTÉ presenter Ruth Smith.

Musical guests include Irish indie veterans Villagers, west Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley, singer-songwriter Anna Mieke and Booka Brass with Niamh Farrell, performing live at the Iveagh Gardens.

Meanwhile, The National Concert Hall hosts singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy and poet/rapper Denise Chaila with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, in the orchestra's first performance since the onset of the Covid crisis.

In performance at RTÉ's studios in Dublin, sopranos Celine Byrne and Emer Barry sing with members of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra; Irish/Icelandic male vocal group M’Anam play together in a remote link-up between Dublin and Reykjavik; critically-acclaimed punk four-piece Pillow Queens show the country why they've come to prominence in recent years; and traditional singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh brings friends together to close the show.

Speaking on the announcement, Ann-Marie Power, Group Head of Arts & Culture, RTÉ said:

“After the powerful moment of RTÉ’s Shine Your Light at Easter, during the country's darkest hour, we are delighted to present SHINE, supporting our artists because they have been supporting and sustaining us through these past few months.

"It's so moving to see the level of emotion in the artists as they perform again for the first time in months, and we get some glimpse into the thousands of hours that go into mastering a craft, bringing home, yet again, how important it is for our country to cherish and nourish the enormous well of talent we have here in Ireland.”

The special will be followed by Shine On, an RTÉ Player exclusive with extra performances, behind-the-scenes footage and backstage interviews, available from Sunday August 30, while RTÉ Radio 1 presents an edition of the Shine special at 4pm the same day, presented by Corkman John Creedon.

